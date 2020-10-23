AMCP Foundation Semiannual Best Poster Competition Virtually Illustrates the Financial Impact of Managed Care Pharmacy Strategies

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AMCP Foundation hosted its most recent Best Poster Competition at AMCP Nexus 2020 Virtual on Wednesday, Oct. 21. With the support of CVS Health, student pharmacists, residents, and fellows virtually presented innovative research to nearly 2,000 leaders and professionals in the managed care setting.

"Congratulations to all who presented cutting-edge research in this Virtual Best Poster Competition," said Paula J. Eichenbrenner, MBA, CAE, AMCP Foundation Executive Director. "The real-world evidence showcased by junior investigators truly underscores our mission of investing in future-oriented research."

Participants submitted their work for evaluation on scientific merit, evidence that the research conducted was innovative and practical, strength and clarity of conclusions, relevance of the student to managed care pharmacy practice, and knowledge of the subject matter during the presentation.

AMCP Foundation is thrilled to recognize recipients of the 2020 Best Poster Awards at AMCP Nexus 2020 Virtual:

Best Poster by A Resident or Fellow: Tavan Parker, PharmD, Postdoctoral Fellow with University of Utah Pharmacotherapy Outcomes Research Center, Salt Lake City, Utah, whose poster was titled "A Retrospective Analysis of the Clinical and Financial Outcomes of Converting Patients from Originator Remicade to an Infliximab Biosimilar." Within health care, the anticipated increase in biosimilar uptake should lead to significant clinical and financial benefits. Dr. Parker's research illustrates how the University of Utah Health Plans realized these benefits after implementing their biosimilar switch programs with Remicade, saving the plan $725,000 in 14 months. Though biosimilar management is complex due to manufacturer ability, project indications, rebates, and other elements, this poster underscores the value of pursuing adoption.

Best Poster by A Student Pharmacist: Alice Cheng, PharmD 2021 Candidate at the University of North Carolina Eshelman School of Pharmacy, Chapel Hill, North Carolina, is recognized for "The Clinical and Financial Impact of Modifying Saxenda (liraglitude) Utilization Management." Consistently increasing plan paid drug cost $25,000 per quarter, Saxenda was the second most expensive drug to the Network Health Plan (NHP). NHP's prior policy for Saxenda coverage did not include a bariatric specialist visit, or documentation of non-pharmacotherapy patient status (i.e. activity, diet, smoking). To better align with clinical guidelines for the management of obesity, these requirements were added to the revised policy in January 2019. In Cheng's study, NHP observed no statistical difference in weight loss between patients covered by the historic versus revised policies. Subsequently, NHP reduced the estimated annual plan paid expense by $1.2 million.

Since its inception in 2002, AMCP Foundation's Best Poster Competition has provided an opportunity for student pharmacists and new practitioners to demonstrate analytic expertise a presentation polish, poster development, and technical skills. Best Poster Award winners receive $500 and a one-year AMCP membership. AMCP Foundation also periodically invites established researchers to compete for topical Best Poster Awards.

AMCP Foundation thanks the Journal of Managed Care & Specialty Pharmacy, and the judges who volunteered to review and score poster abstracts. AMCP Foundation appreciates their dedication to review the transformative research submitted by future pharmacists and new practitioners.

About the AMCP Foundation

Established in 1990, the 501(c)3 nonprofit AMCP Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy (AMCP). It exists to advance the collective knowledge and insights on major issues associated with the practice of pharmacy in managed care health care settings. By facilitating innovative research initiatives and providing educational opportunities to learn about managed care pharmacy, the AMCP Foundation invests in the future of managed care. Visit www.amcpfoundation.org.

About CVS Health

CVS Health is the nation's premier health innovation company helping people on their path to better health, by making quality care more affordable, accessible, simple and seamless. The Company has ~9,900 retail locations, ~1,100 walk-in medical clinics, a leading pharmacy benefits manager with ~102M plan members, a dedicated senior pharmacy care business serving 1M+ patients/year and specialty pharmacy services. We offer a leading standalone Medicare Part D prescription drug plan and Medicare Advantage offerings. https://www.cvshealth.com.

