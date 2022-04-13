AMC's "THE WALKING DEAD" NFTS RIDE AGAIN THIS THURSDAY, APRIL 14TH!

Earlier this year, creative production studio and blockchain experience company Orange Comet locked down an exclusive NFT deal with AMC and "The Walking Dead ." This Thursday, their next collection of The Walking Dead NFTs roar into the metaverse. Last month, their inaugural "TWD" drop — 5000 Walker Access Passes — sold out immediately. Show up late to this week's party, and you'll be roadkill.

The drop is happening this Thursday, April 14 @ 12 noon PST / 3pm EST.

THE COLLECTIONS:

5000 DARYL DIXON'S ICONIC MOTORCYCLES

Now, Daryl loves his hog almost as much as he loves gal-pal Carol, dog, and his trusty crossbow… but when these newly-minted vehicles go on sale, we expect them to go quicker than Daryl can shoot an arrow through a charging walker's oozing eyeball.

The newest collection will feature 20 different bike designs, spanning 8 different rarities: SUPER-LEGENDARY, LEGENDARY, SUPER-EPIC, EPIC, SUPER-RARE, RARE, UNCOMMON, & COMMON.

FOR WALKER ACCESS PASS HOLDERS, this drop could have significant added value for you. Not only will Passholders have an exclusive 1 hour Whitelist Pre-Access to the drop, matching top-tier Walker Access Pass rarity with Daryl Motorcycle rarity (or its higher variant), will yield a FREE AIRDROP(s) that will be valuable in TWD Virtual Universe.

Passholders, here's what to look for:

A LEGENDARY PASS and SUPER-LEGENDARY BIKE yields a metaverse-ready 3D DARYL RIDER and a metaverse ready Tool NFT.

and a metaverse ready Tool NFT. A LEGENDARY PASS and LEGENDARY BIKE yields a 3D DARYL RIDER .

. An EPIC PASS and SUPER-EPIC BIKE yield two metaverse-ready Tool NFTs.

An EPIC PASS and an EPIC BIKE yields one metaverse-ready Tool NFT.

A SUPER-RARE Pass and SUPER-RARE BIKE yields one metaverse-ready Super-Rare Tool NFT.

A RARE PASS and RARE BIKE yields one metaverse-ready Rare Tool NFT.

An UNCOMMON PASS and an UNCOMMON BIKE yield one metaverse-ready Uncommon Tool NFT.

An UNCOMMON PASS and a COMMON BIKE yield one metaverse-ready Common Tool NFT.

THE AUCTION: 50 MODEL-KIT BIKES

Also, what's rarer than one of those 5000 Dixon bikes? No worries, we got you with 50 unique model-kit motorcycles. These bad boys are not built for speed but exclusivity, and available only through a 48-hr English Auction on OpenSea (no passholder whitelist).

Only four top-tier rarities will be included, with the following starting bids:

SUPER-LEGENDARY / 3 ETH

LEGENDARY / 2 ETH

SUPER-EPIC / 1 ETH

EPIC / .75 ETH

Winners of each auction item will receive a premium Deed of Land with a rarity level matching the bike (Super-Legendary motorcycle yields a Super-Legendary Deed.) Gas anyone? This is truly an opportunity to die for!

To mint your Daryl Motorcycle, your wallet must be connected to the Orange Comet website. Visit orangecomet.com before noon PT / 3pm EST on April 14th to ensure your wallet is successfully connected.

Remember…if you are a WALKER ACCESS Passholder, lucky, lucky you! You're eligible for a 1-hr Whitelist Pre-Access, beginning at 11am PST / 2pm EST.

Time to get back in the saddle, hit the gas and ride like the wind to the upcoming official AMC's The Walking Dead NFT drop, only from Orange Comet, and only on OpenSea. Join Daryl and his fleet of badass bikes as they ride away to live another day. No helmets required.

Sign up to stay informed about upcoming drops at https://orangecomet.com/ and join the Walking Dead NFT community on Discord for breaking news, exclusive offers, live AMA's and more. https://OrangeComet.com/TWDDiscord.

ABOUT ORANGE COMET

Orange Comet is a premium content creation company focused on producing high-quality and disruptive NFT digital collectibles and blockchain-based experiences. The Company's team brings together some of the world's leading and award-winning media creators, producers, and artists to partner with the biggest brands, IP, and talent across music, sports, arts, and entertainment. By blending super-creative content and game-changing technology, our mission is to create groundbreaking NFT experiences for the passionate fan bases of our clients, simultaneously unlocking new levels of interest, engagement, and revenue. Co-founded by Hollywood veteran producer, Dave Broome, NFL Hall of Famer Kurt Warner, and Grammy award-winning music icons Gloria and Emilio Estefan, Orange Comet is powered by a passionate group of people that believe the future of all entertainment and media is on the verge of major disruptive change through a variety of blockchain experiences. Dedicated to blockchain sustainability, Orange Comet runs on green servers and builds a carbon-negative solution in the NFT space, including partnering with eco-conscious blockchains. Our collective diversity in background, expertise, and industries, works to help our clients shape their businesses for the emerging Metaverse of opportunities that awaits. For more information, visit us at OrangeComet.com , as well as on Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

ABOUT AMC

AMC is home to some of the most popular and acclaimed programs on television. AMC was the first basic cable network to ever win the Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama Series with Mad Men in 2008, which then went on to win the coveted award four years in a row, before Breaking Bad won it in 2013 and 2014. The network's series The Walking Dead is the highest-rated series in cable history. AMC's current original drama series are Better Call Saul, Fear the Walking Dead, Kevin Can F Himself, NOS4A2, Quiz, Soulmates, The Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, and the forthcoming series 61st Street, and Pantheon. AMC also explores authentic worlds and discussions with original shows like Talking Dead, AMC Visionaries, and Ride with Norman Reedus. AMC is owned and operated by AMC Networks Inc. and its sister networks include IFC, SundanceTV, BBC America, and WE tv. AMC is available across all platforms, including on-air, online, on-demand, and mobile.

ABOUT OPENSEA

OpenSea is the world's first and largest digital marketplace for crypto collectibles and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). A core part of OpenSea's vision is that open protocols like Ethereum and interoperable standards like ERC-721 and ERC-1155 will enable vibrant new economies. They're building tools that allow consumers to trade their items freely, creators to launch new digital works, and developers to build rich, integrated marketplaces for their digital items.

MEDIA CONTACT:

[email protected]

