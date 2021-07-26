AMDT Mini-Rail Fixator Awarded Patent Protection in Both the US and Europe

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AMDT Holdings, Inc., which develops disruptive products to address existing and emerging needs in the extremity market, is pleased to announce that its AMDT Mini-Rail Fixator has been awarded US patents (10,299,832 and 11,006,976) and European patent (3422972). Additional patents are pending in both the US and abroad.

The AMDT Mini-Rail Fixator is a unilateral external fixator that provides a stable solution for fractures, for lengthening of bones, and for correcting deformities in the foot and ankle and upper extremity. The system can be used in adult and pediatric patients.

The modular AMDT Mini-Rail Fixator has been used in more than 500 procedures and is proving itself daily in the hands of surgeons across the US.

Designed to overcome many of the challenges and limitations of traditional external fixator systems, the Mini-Rail Fixator provides advanced patented features. Surgeons who have experienced its ease-of-use and versatility appreciate the clinical benefits offered by this advanced external fixation design.

Patented features include the following:

The Universal Traveling Clamp allows multi-axial and rotational placement of fixation elements in diameters ranging from a 1.0mm threaded wire to a 3.0mm bone screw.

Multiple clamps moving independently or in unison can simultaneously apply several points of compression and/or distraction along the same rail.

Combining the versatile placement of the fixation elements with independent movement of the traveling clamp along the rail enables the AMDT Mini-Rail to address multiple bone segments in various fracture patterns on a single rail.

Clamps may be placed on either end of a rail and on either side of the rail, providing the ability to translate multiple bone segments simultaneously.

Traveling Clamps incorporate a clutch that allows for rapid, gross movement but also, when engaged, provides micro-adjustment to enable total flexibility and precision in the placement and movement of fixation elements.

As a result of these innovations, surgeons are able to adjust clamps as needed, translating them in groups or individually in any direction; have complete flexibility in pin placement; and can translate multiple bone segments simultaneously. Facilitating the directional requirements of multiple bone segments in various fracture patterns on a single rail allows for multiple use cases and is a tremendous step toward better patient care and outcomes.

AMDT Holdings continues to aggressively add to its stable of pending US and foreign patent applications to expand its protective reach as new commercial developments supplement its family of external fixation products.

