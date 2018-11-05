Ameda Launches Finesse Personal Breast Pump Inspired by Hospital Technology

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameda Breastfeeding Products today announced its launch of Finesse™ - a personal breast pump inspired by their hospital technology. The new Finesse personal breast pump is designed for moms at home, at work or on-the-go.

Ameda Finesse mimics the waveform of the Ameda Platinum multi-user hospital pump, the benchmark pump used in top healthcare institutions. This waveform technology, called ComfortFlow™ Technology, helps deliver a smoother, more consistent feel in the suction pattern for mom's comfort, which is clinically proven to increase milk output.

Finesse also features other advancements to make moms experience better including independent suction and speed controls to further increase her comfort. Custom Control™ dual adjustability has separate suction and speed dials that let moms choose from 32 different combinations to customize their pumping experience for the best results every time.

Ameda's true closed-system pump kit - HygieniKit® Milk Collection System - has the only FDA-cleared barrier at the breast flange that helps protect breast milk and baby from bacteria and viruses while pumping. The HygieniKit's patented barrier prevents milk from entering hard-to-clean tubing and virtually eliminates all tubing care, saving moms the time and effort of cleaning, or worse yet, replacing dirty tubing. Without an effective barrier, mold can grow in the tubing and pump.

Ameda's new Finesse personal pump is designed for moms at home, at work or on-the-go and is ideal for those who want a fast, convenient and easy breast pumping experience. The Finesse is available now in the United States through insurance benefits, ameda.com and major dot com retailers. For more information visit www.ameda.com/Finesse.

About Ameda Breastfeeding Products

Ameda Breastfeeding Products has been the first name in breast pumps for more than 75 years and is passionately committed to helping families achieve their breastfeeding goals through education and innovative products that make breast pumping easier, more comfortable and effective. Ameda knows how much breastfeeding matters to moms and their babies, and is proud to be a part of the breastfeeding community.

The Ameda story began with Swedish inventor and civil engineer Einar Egnell, who developed the first breast pump to mimic a baby's natural nursing rhythm and intensity. This technology set the standard for breast pump quality and performance and is still used in hospital breast pumps today. For further information about Ameda Breastfeeding Products, visit www.ameda.com.

SOURCE Ameda

Related Links

http://www.ameda.com

