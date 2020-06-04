Ameda® Launches the Mya Joy™ Hospital Strength Personal Breast Pump

The Mya portfolio of pumps was first introduced in 2019 as an ode to Sister Maya, a historic Ameda figure and co-creator of the modern breast pump. Sister Maya worked alongside Swedish inventor and Ameda founder, Einar Egnell, to develop the first breast pump that mimicked a baby's natural nursing rhythm and intensity—the Sister Maya Breast Pump (SMB).

"Many people don't realize that Ameda is the true pioneer in breast pump technology. We are building upon that legacy with innovations like the Mya Joy and enabling more moms to have access to great pumping solutions," said Carolin Archibald, Ameda Chief Executive Officer. "Our goal was to create an accessible pump that combined convenience and portability without compromising comfort or effectiveness. Mya Joy gives moms more freedom, with the ability to reach their breastfeeding goals whenever, wherever."

Mya Joy was designed with versatile features, safety and comfort, offering the best value for moms who are looking for a convenient pumping experience. Compact, lightweight and quiet, the Mya Joy also features HygieniKit™ - the world's only FDA-cleared pump kit that helps protect breastmilk from contaminants. This pump delivers on the ultimate promise of comfort by offering a wide range of settings, mom-friendly features, and flange sizes. Whether pumping on-the-go, at home or at work, Mya Joy offers pumping without compromise.

"The Ameda Mya Joy was designed with ultimate portability and discretion in mind," Susan Rappin, Vice President of Marketing continued. "Moms love that it's ultra-quiet, fits in the palm of your hand, and has an integrated battery back-up option. Plus, it's accessible to most moms because its covered by many insurance plans."

The Ameda Mya Joy is available now in the United States through insurance benefits and Ameda.com (starting at MSRP $144.99). For more information on Mya Joy please visit www.ameda.com/product/ameda-mya-joy-double-electric-breast-pump/

About Ameda

Ameda has been the first name in breast pumps for more than 75 years and is passionately committed to helping families achieve their breastfeeding goals through education and innovative products that make breast pumping easier, more comfortable and more effective. Ameda knows how much breastfeeding matters to moms and their babies and is proud to be a part of the breastfeeding community.

For further information about Ameda, visit www.ameda.com.

SOURCE Ameda, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ameda.com

