Amedisys Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Innovative Industrial Properties to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Amedisys Inc. (NASD: AMED) will replace Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: AHL) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) will replace Amedisys in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Thursday, February 21. Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO) is acquiring Aspen Insurance Holdings in a transaction expected to be completed on February 15 pending final conditions.

Amedisys provides healthcare services. Headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Health Care Services Sub-Industry index.

Innovative Industrial Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties. Headquartered in San Diego, CA, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Industrial REITs Sub-Industry index.

Following is a summary of the changes:

S&P MIDCAP 400 INDEX – February 21, 2019

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Amedisys Health Care Health Care Services DELETED Aspen Insurance Holdings Financials Property & Casualty Insurance

S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – February 21, 2019

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Innovative Industrial Properties Real Estate Industrial REITs DELETED Amedisys Health Care Health Care Services

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

