Ameex Bags a Double Win at the Acquia Engage Awards

Acquia announced that Ameex has achieved a 'DOUBLE WIN' at the 2018 Acquia Engage Awards under two categories, viz. Pioneer of the Year and Leader of the Pack-Entertainment. The Acquia Engage Awards recognize the world-class digital experiences that organizations are building with the Acquia Platform.

The winning Projects!

Leader of the Pack - Media and Entertainment: Ring of Honor and Ameex Technologies:

Ring of Honor (ROH) Wrestling is a professional wrestling television series that offers best-in-ring action known for its athleticism and hard-hitting style. ROH tapped digital transformation firm Ameex to help them analyze potential solutions based on three main factors: technical feasibility, extendibility, and ease of content management. Ameex seamlessly integrated Drupal CMS and Commerce, adding Solr search to help expedite the search process and reduce the load from Drupal database.

Pioneer of the Year: Mead Johnson and Ameex Technologies:

Mead Johnson is the only global company focused primarily on infant and child nutrition, and its flagship 'Enfa' line is the leading infant nutrition brand in the world. Mead Johnson engaged Ameex to implement a scalable global web platform for its Enfamil line. The team wanted to establish a unified platform to serve more than 40 different global markets, supports direct-to-consumer marketing and helps the organization build progressive profiles of its customers. The new platform would give an opportunity to expand use of personalization technologies, integrate with CRM, CDP, commerce, and ERP systems, and offer an omnichannel experience across its digital properties.

The winning journey!

More than 100 submissions were received from Acquia customers and partners, from which 15 were selected as winners.

"Each winning project demonstrates digital transformation in action, and provides a look at how these brands and organizations are trying to solve the most critical challenges facing digital teams today," said Matt Heinz, president of Heinz Marketing and one of three Acquia Engage Award jurors. Sheryl Kingstone of 451 Research and Sam Decker of Decker Marketing also served on the jury.

