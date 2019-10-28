Amen Clinics to Support and Sponsor Wellness on the Front Line™ 2019 Public Safety Peer Support Association (PSPSA) Conference

Brain imaging experts at Amen Clinics have been studying brain scans of first responders and commonly find evidence of head injuries, exposure to toxins, and exposure to trauma. For 30 years, Amen Clinics has been helping people, including first responders, optimize their brain health to minimize symptoms associated with mental health.

The 2019 conference unites a spectrum of public safety disciplines with a common purpose; Bringing wellness to the front line for public safety. The PSPSA is honored to offer nationally recognized speakers to present on topics including: PTS & suicide, first responder health, stress and wellness.

Director, Nancy Bohl-Penrod, Ph.D. states, "The public safety peer support association is a nonprofit association that ethically and responsibly supports peer support programs throughout the world. It is involved in the development and implementation for a successful program, including setting the standards for peer support programs. PSPSA members receive the best training possible to help them deal with the professional and personal issues that may arise when a public safety employee is involved in a critical incident."

Amen Clinics, Inc. was established in 1989 by Daniel G. Amen, MD, who is a psychiatrist, neuroscientist, and 10-time New York Times bestselling author. Amen Clinics has the world's largest database of functional brain scans relating to behavior, totaling over 160,000 scans on patients from 121 countries.

