Amendola Communications Appoints Megan Smith as Senior Account Director

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Amendola Communications, a nationally recognized, award-winning healthcare and technology public relations and marketing agency, today announced that Megan Smith has joined the agency as senior account director.

Smith joins Amendola with more than a decade of public relations, marketing and account management experience in healthcare, technology and ecommerce. During her career, Smith has held increasingly responsible positions with Edelman and Dodge Communications, where she helped companies build and execute strategic communications and marketing programs, leveraging traditional PR, marketing communications and digital strategies to evolve, promote and protect her clients' brands.

Most recently, Smith served as the Director of Client Services and ecommerce for EYStudios, a specialty ecommerce web design and development firm. In this role, she helped build relationships with more than 25 clients and provided counsel on how to grow their business through increasing traffic and improving conversions as well as content marketing.

"Megan brings a remarkable skillset and history of success in integrated communications campaigns and digital strategies to her role as senior account director," said Jodi Amendola, CEO of Amendola Communications. "Her in-depth experience, proven creativity, and reputation for exceptional client relations will help ensure that our clients receive strategic guidance along the best path to continued growth."

Smith holds an MBA in Marketing from Georgia State University and a bachelor's degree in Public Relations from the University of Georgia.

