Amendola Named Finalist for Multiple Ragan 2020 PR Daily Awards

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amendola Communications, a nationally recognized, award-winning healthcare and technology public relations and marketing agency, announced today that it has been named a finalist in Ragan's 2020 PR Daily Awards in multiple industry and award categories, including Healthcare Media Relations Campaign of the Year and Grand Prize—PR Campaign of the Year for Biofourmis, Healthcare Thought Leadership Campaign for Air Methods , and Thought Leadership Campaign for Kaufman Hall.

Ragan's 2020 PR Daily Awards represent the organizations and communications teams behind the best communications campaigns, projects, initiatives and content from the past year. Through clear strategy, sharp creative, and flawless execution, Amendola was able to generate hundreds of media placements, secure key thought leadership opportunities, drive social media and digital engagement, and propel awareness and positive perceptions.

Amendola's nominations include:

Healthcare Media Relations Campaign of the Year and Grand Prize: PR Campaign of the Year for Biofourmis—With Amendola's strategic guidance and execution, Biofourmis secured nearly 100 media placements in 12 months, focusing on thought leadership and brand awareness. Notable earned article placements included the Wall Street Journal, Boston Globe, Tech Crunch, Axios and Business Insider as well as top national healthcare and health IT trade media. Following a headquarters move from Singapore to Boston, the company went from being virtually unknown in the U.S. market to becoming top-of-mind experts for reporters covering digital therapeutics, artificial intelligence, remote monitoring and wearables.

Healthcare Thought Leadership Campaign for Air Methods—The Amendola/Air Methods "No Membership Required" campaign ran between November 2019 and June 2020. With extensive media outreach, the NMR campaign outlined Air Methods' commitment to continued high-quality air medical services as well as its focus on eliminating potential financial burdens for its patients. Amendola skillfully communicated this message to show what Air Methods has done to revolutionize medical care in the air while also serving as patient advocates. Amendola's aggressive outreach and content development generated 209 organic media placements in national, trade and local media, and its digital campaign earned more than 21 million video plays, 25 million impressions, and more than 21 million post engagements.

Thought Leadership Campaign for Kaufman Hall—Amendola developed a PR campaign focused on how hospitals and health systems confronted COVID-19 from a financial perspective. Built on a steady cadence of outreach to media across national, business and trade publications, the program generated 159 original placements, 115 of which were initiated and secured in three months, starting on March 1, 2020. Key placements appeared in Crain's Chicago Business, Bloomberg News, Modern Healthcare, Inside Higher Education, Bank Business and the Chicago Tribune.

"These nominations are a testament to our teams' dedication to outstanding and measurable results for our clients," said agency CEO Jodi Amendola. "It is especially gratifying to be honored during the toughest news cycle I can remember in my 30 years in the business because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It really speaks to the talented team at Amendola and the strong relationship we have with the media and our clients. In each of these three campaigns, Amendola's account teams provided unmatched results and value to our clients. We strive to find new and interesting ways to tell our clients' stories, identify opportunities, and deliver award-winning results—and this news is a validation of that approach."

In addition to earning these finalist spots with Ragan's 2020 PR Daily Awards, Amendola Communications has earned numerous awards for its market leadership in PR and marketing.

