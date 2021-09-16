Amerant Names Kristy Amaro as Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer

Most recently, Amaro served as People and Organizational Development Manager, working with all organizational levels to develop, promote and deliver learning solutions that develop staff potential and support the organization's business strategy.

She was also the Change Management lead for Amerant's Digital Transformation strategy, successfully leading a diverse team to drive digital adoption.

"We are excited to announce Kristy as our new CDO," said Jerry Plush, Vice Chairman and CEO of Amerant. "She is well-respected within the organization and in the community, and we are confident that she will be very successful in this essential role."

A key member of the Human Resources team, she has also served as Amerant's VP of People & Organizational Development, where she worked in partnership with business leaders to identify critical business issues and design organization development and strategic plans to enhance company performance.

Prior to joining Amerant, Amaro managed the learning and development function in the luxury hotel industry. Early in her career, she also served as a public school educator in under-resourced communities.

"My passions have always been around improving the employee journey and experience," said Amaro. "I'm proud to have been chosen for this new role at Amerant and view this as an incredible opportunity to further our environmental, social and governance efforts."

Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements with respect to our objectives, goals, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements through our use of words such as "may," "will," "anticipate," "assume," "should," "indicate," "would," "believe," "contemplate," "expect," "estimate," "further," "continue," "plan," "point to," "project," "could," "intend," "target," "goals," "outlooks," "modeled," "dedicated," "create," and other similar words and expressions of the future.

Forward-looking statements, including those as to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control, and which may cause the Company's actual results, performance, achievements, or financial condition to be materially different from future results, performance, achievements, or financial condition expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You should not rely on any forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. You should not expect us to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, together with those risks and uncertainties described in "Risk factors" in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and in our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are available at the SEC's website www.sec.gov.

About Amerant

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTB and AMTBB) is a bank holding company headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida since 1979. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, Amerant Bank, N.A. (the "Bank"), Amerant Investments, Inc., Elant Bank and Trust Ltd., and Amerant Mortgage, LLC. The Company provides individuals and businesses in the U.S., as well as select international clients, with deposit, credit, and wealth management services. The Bank, which has operated for over 40 years, is the second largest community bank headquartered in Florida. The Bank operates 25 banking centers – 18 in South Florida and 7 in the Houston, Texas area. For more information, visit AmerantBank.com, Investor.AmerantBank.com, and follow Amerant on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn at @AmerantBank.

