AMERCO Board Members John P. Brogan and James J. Grogan Recognized as NACD Directorship Certified™

RENO, Nev. and PHOENIX, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AMERCO (Nasdaq: UHAL) announced today that the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) has recognized John P. Brogan and James "Jim" J. Grogan, Esq., as NACD Directorship Certified.

AMERCO, parent company of U-Haul International, is the first publicly traded company in the world with more than one NACD Certified Director on its Board of Directors. NACD Certified Directors possess the highest commitment to continuing director education available in the U.S.

"Both John and Jim are first-class professionals who reflect a commitment to growth and leadership observed at all levels of our organization," stated Joe Shoen, Chairman of AMERCO. "Alongside a qualified and diverse group of leaders who compose our Board of Directors, their wisdom and expertise greatly lift the efforts of our team members to better serve our customers in North America."

NACD has established the standard for educating directors on corporate governance. NACD Directorship Certification® is a rigorous process culminating with a certification exam. The program focuses on long-term value creation and strengthening investor trust and public confidence.

"Jim and I are honored to be counted amongst this group of directors in the U.S. who have achieved this distinction," Brogan stated. "AMERCO has a long tradition of industry leadership. Each of us on the Board and at the organization take great pride in our stewardship and improvement of the Company."

Brogan has served on the AMERCO Board since 1998. He has an MBA from the University of Notre Dame and is a CPA. He has been investing in private equity for more than 40 years. One such investment was in Alamo Rent-A-Car, where Brogan served as secretary and director from 1979-86. He is currently Chair of the Board of Family of Brands and Donate Life, South Carolina. In addition to becoming NACD Directorship Certified, Brogan is a NACD Board Leadership Fellow.

"The NACD Directorship Certification closely aligns with the culture of AMERCO and the emphasis on professional growth at all levels of the Company and its subsidiaries," Grogan added. "From top to bottom, this is a roll-up-your- sleeves organization where hardworking people are encouraged to master their skills, so that we can collectively provide a better experience for our customers. I am proud to be associated with AMERCO."

An attorney and successful businessman, Grogan has served in leadership positions for both public and private companies. He serves on the National Board of Cancer Treatment Centers of America ("CTCA") and as President of the Board of CTCA's Phoenix hospital. Grogan is a recognized real estate investor and developer with expertise in a wide range of asset classes. In 2000, he was appointed by the Governor of Arizona to the Board of the Arizona Tourism and Sports Authority where he was later elected chairman. The Arizona Tourism and Sports Authority designed, built and operates one of the most renowned multipurpose facilities in North America.

Grogan also served as President of Sterling Financial/Samoth Capital, a publicly traded Toronto Stock Exchange company, from 1998-2000. From 1991-96, he was the managing attorney of Gallagher and Kennedy, a full-service business law firm in Phoenix. He currently serves on the board of Drees Homes, one of the country's largest privately held homebuilding companies. Grogan was re-elected to the AMERCO Board in 2016 and has served on the Board for a total of 11 years. In addition to becoming NACD Directorship Certified, he is a NACD Board Leadership Fellow.

"John Brogan and Jim Grogan are leading the way by achieving and maintaining the highest credential available to directors in the U.S.," noted Peter R. Gleason, CEO of NACD. "NACD Certified Directors demonstrate their keen awareness that directorship is a profession that – like all professions – requires continuous learning."

