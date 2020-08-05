AMERCO Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

News provided by

AMERCO

Aug 05, 2020, 16:10 ET

RENO, Nev., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AMERCO (Nasdaq: UHAL), parent of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company, today reported net earnings available to common shareholders for its first quarter ended June 30, 2020, of $87.7 million, or $4.47 per share, compared with net earnings of $132.4 million, or $6.76 per share, for the same period last year.

"Customer demand for U-Haul products and services has rebounded as society learns to cope with the effects of COVID-19," stated Joe Shoen, chairman of AMERCO. "As essential critical workers, the U-Haul team has stood tall and come through for the customer."

Highlights of First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

  • Self-moving equipment rental revenues decreased $94.3 million, or 12.6% for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2020.  Either through force of government or personal caution, self-moving rental activity decreased as a result of COVID-19 during the first quarter of fiscal 2021. The decline in equipment rental revenues, as compared to the same period the previous year, did improve throughout the quarter. April, May and June revenues were down approximately 30%, 8% and 4%, respectively. Compared to the same period last year, we increased the number of retail locations, independent dealers, box trucks and trailers in the rental fleet. 
     
  • Self-storage revenues increased $10.7 million, or 10.9% for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2020. The average number of units occupied during the quarter increased by 15%, or 44,000 compared to the same quarter last year. The growth in revenues and square feet rented comes from a combination of occupancy gains at existing locations and from the addition of new capacity to the portfolio. Over the last twelve months, we have added approximately 5.2 million net rentable square feet to the self-storage portfolio with approximately 1.3 million square feet of that coming online during the first quarter.
     
  • Sales of self-moving and self-storage products and services increased $11.3 million, or 14.2% compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2020 due to increased sales of hitches, moving supplies and propane.
     
  • For the first quarter of fiscal 2021 compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2020, depreciation, net of gains on sales increased $25.1 million.  Depreciation expense on the rental equipment fleet increased $2.5 million to $124.9 million.  Net gains on the sales of rental trucks decreased $15.6 million from a reduction in auction activity due to COVID-19. All other depreciation increased $7.0 million to $41.9 million from the increase in new moving and storage locations. Net gains on disposal of real estate decreased $1.4 million from the condemnation of a property in the first quarter of fiscal 2020.
     
  • For the first quarter of fiscal 2021 compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2020 gross truck and trailer capital expenditures were approximately $123 million compared with approximately $561 million.  Proceeds from sales of rental equipment were $74 million compared with $158 million.  Spending on real estate related acquisitions and development were approximately $103 million compared with $218 million, respectively.  We will continue to calibrate our capital spending based in part upon the evolving effects of COVID-19.
     
  • Fleet maintenance and repair costs decreased $27.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 compared with the same period last year.
     
  • Operating earnings at our Moving and Storage operating segment decreased $50.2 million compared with the same period last year. Total revenues decreased $74.1 million and total costs and expenses decreased $23.9 million.
     
  • Cash and credit availability at the Moving and Storage segment was $840.9 million at June 30, 2020 compared with $498.1 million at March 31, 2020.
     
  • We are holding our 14th Annual Virtual Analyst and Investor meeting on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Arizona Time (2:00 p.m. Eastern).  This is an opportunity to interact directly with Company representatives through a live video webcast on amerco.com.  A brief presentation by the Company will be followed by a question and answer session.

AMERCO will hold its investor call for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at 8 a.m. Arizona Time (11 a.m. Eastern). The call will be broadcast live over the Internet at www.amerco.com. To hear a simulcast of the call, or a replay, visit www.amerco.com.  

About AMERCO
AMERCO is the parent company of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company. U-Haul is in the shared use business and was founded on the fundamental philosophy that the division of use and specialization of ownership is good for both U-Haul customers and the environment.

Certain of the statements made in this press release regarding our business constitute forward-looking statements as contemplated under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publish revised forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. For a brief discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect AMERCO's business and future operating results, please refer to our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, which is on file with the SEC.

Report on Business Operations

Listed below on a consolidated basis are revenues for our major product lines for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 and 2020.

Quarter Ended June 30,


2020

2019


(Unaudited)


(In thousands)

 Self-moving equipment rentals

$

654,285

$

748,596

 Self-storage revenues


108,955

98,274

 Self-moving and self-storage product and service sales


91,350

80,026

 Property management fees


7,347

7,156

 Life insurance premiums


30,908

32,710

 Property and casualty insurance premiums


13,734

13,424

 Net investment and interest income


16,982

35,749

 Other revenue


63,676

63,314

 Consolidated revenue

$

987,237

$

1,079,249

Listed below are revenues and earnings from operations at each of our operating segments for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 and 2020.



Quarter Ended June 30,


2020

2019


(Unaudited)


(In thousands)

 Moving and storage





 Revenues

$

926,300

$

1,000,398

 Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries


151,661

201,896

 Property and casualty insurance  





 Revenues


13,634

20,305

 Earnings from operations


778

8,466

 Life insurance   





 Revenues


49,653

60,321

 Earnings from operations


1,920

3,781

 Eliminations





 Revenues


(2,350)

(1,775)

 Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries


(273)

(278)

 Consolidated Results





 Revenues


987,237

1,079,249

 Earnings from operations


154,086

213,865

The Company owns and manages self-storage facilities. Self-storage revenues reported in the consolidated financial statements represent Company-owned locations only. Self-storage data for our owned locations follows:

Quarter Ended June 30,


2020

2019


(Unaudited)


(In thousands, except occupancy rate)

Unit count as of June 30

516

452

Square footage as of June 30

43,393

38,175

Average monthly number of units occupied

347

302

Average monthly occupancy rate based on unit count

67.6%

68.4%

Average monthly square footage occupied

31,010

27,421

AMERCO AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



June 30,

March 31,


2020

2020


(Unaudited)



(In thousands)

ASSETS



Cash and cash equivalents

$

825,074

$

494,352

Reinsurance recoverables and trade receivables, net

208,371

186,672

Inventories and parts, net

100,835

101,083

Prepaid expenses

585,879

562,904

Investments, fixed maturities and marketable equities

2,393,522

2,492,738

Investments, other

395,123

360,373

Deferred policy acquisition costs, net

117,123

103,118

Other assets

70,415

71,956

Right of use assets – financing, net

1,026,928

1,080,353

Right of use assets - operating

106,682

106,631

Related party assets

9,406

34,784


5,839,358

5,594,964

Property, plant and equipment, at cost:



   Land

1,043,952

1,032,945

   Buildings and improvements

4,752,816

4,663,461

   Furniture and equipment

754,641

752,363

   Rental trailers and other rental equipment

513,623

511,520

   Rental trucks

3,619,718

3,595,933


10,684,750

10,556,222

Less: Accumulated depreciation

(2,811,749)

(2,713,162)

   Total property, plant and equipment, net

7,873,001

7,843,060

Total assets

$

13,712,359

$

13,438,024

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



Liabilities:



   Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

582,356

$

554,353

   Notes, loans and finance/capital leases payable, net

4,777,963

4,621,291

   Operating lease liability

106,614

106,443

   Policy benefits and losses, claims and loss expenses payable

998,762

997,647

   Liabilities from investment contracts

1,833,617

1,802,217

   Other policyholders' funds and liabilities

6,764

10,190

   Deferred income

42,789

31,620

   Deferred income taxes, net

1,106,312

1,093,543

Total liabilities

9,455,177

9,217,304





Common stock

10,497

10,497

Additional paid-in capital

453,819

453,819

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(13,732)

34,652

Retained earnings

4,484,248

4,399,402

Cost of common stock in treasury, net

(525,653)

(525,653)

Cost of preferred stock in treasury, net

(151,997)

(151,997)

Unearned employee stock ownership plan stock

-

-

Total stockholders' equity

4,257,182

4,220,720

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

13,712,359

$

13,438,024

AMERCO AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



Quarter Ended June 30,


2020

2019


(Unaudited)


(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Revenues:



Self-moving equipment rentals

$

654,285

$

748,596

Self-storage revenues

108,955

98,274

Self-moving and self-storage products and service sales

91,350

80,026

Property management fees

7,347

7,156

Life insurance premiums

30,908

32,710

Property and casualty insurance premiums

13,734

13,424

Net investment and interest income

16,982

35,749

Other revenue

63,676

63,314

     Total revenues

987,237

1,079,249





Costs and expenses:



Operating expenses

492,662

534,472

Commission expenses

69,175

80,899

Cost of sales

52,831

48,929

Benefits and losses

39,577

49,006

Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs

6,888

6,064

Lease expense

6,603

7,036

Depreciation, net of gains on disposals

165,671

140,600

Net gains on disposal of real estate

(256)

(1,622)

     Total costs and expenses

833,151

865,384





Earnings from operations

154,086

213,865

Other components of net periodic benefit costs

(247)

(263)

Interest expense

(39,521)

(38,888)

Pretax earnings


114,318

174,714

Income tax expense

(26,592)

(42,292)

Earnings available to common stockholders

$

87,726

$

132,422

Basic and diluted earnings per common stock

$

4.47

$

6.76

Weighted average common stock outstanding: Basic and diluted

19,607,788

19,597,697





NON-GAAP DISCLOSURE

As of April 1, 2019, we adopted the new accounting standard for leases. Part of this adoption resulted in approximately $1 billion of property, plant and equipment, net ("PPE") being reclassed to Right of use assets - financing, net ("ROU-financing"). As of June 30, 2020, the balance of ROU-financing also includes the rental equipment purchased under new financing liability leases during the first quarter. The table below shows adjusted PPE as of June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, by including the ROU-financing. The assets included in the ROU-financing is not a true book value as some of the assets are recorded at between 70% and 100% of value based on the lease agreement.




June 30,

March 31,






2020

2020


June 30,

ROU Assets

Property,
Plant and
Equipment

Property,
Plant and
Equipment


2020

Financing

Adjusted

Adjusted


(Unaudited)


(In thousands)









Property, plant and equipment, at cost







Land

$

1,043,952

$

-

$

1,043,952

$

1,032,945

Buildings and improvements

4,752,816

-

4,752,816

4,663,461

Furniture and equipment

754,641

21,111

775,752

773,476

Rental trailers and other rental equipment

513,623

115,967

629,590

627,592

Rental trucks

3,619,718

1,697,339

5,317,057

5,334,014

Right-of-use assets, gross

10,684,750

1,834,417

12,519,167

12,431,488

Less: Accumulated depreciation

(2,811,749)

(807,489)

(3,619,238)

(3,508,075)

Total property, plant and equipment, net

$

7,873,001

$

1,026,928

$

8,899,929

$

8,923,413

SOURCE AMERCO

Related Links

http://www.amerco.com

Also from this source

AMERCO Schedules First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results ...

AMERCO Reports Fiscal 2020 Financial Results...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics