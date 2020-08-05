AMERCO Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

RENO, Nev., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AMERCO (Nasdaq: UHAL), parent of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company, today reported net earnings available to common shareholders for its first quarter ended June 30, 2020, of $87.7 million, or $4.47 per share, compared with net earnings of $132.4 million, or $6.76 per share, for the same period last year.

"Customer demand for U-Haul products and services has rebounded as society learns to cope with the effects of COVID-19," stated Joe Shoen, chairman of AMERCO. "As essential critical workers, the U-Haul team has stood tall and come through for the customer."

Highlights of First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

Self-moving equipment rental revenues decreased $94.3 million , or 12.6% for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2020. Either through force of government or personal caution, self-moving rental activity decreased as a result of COVID-19 during the first quarter of fiscal 2021. The decline in equipment rental revenues, as compared to the same period the previous year, did improve throughout the quarter. April, May and June revenues were down approximately 30%, 8% and 4%, respectively. Compared to the same period last year, we increased the number of retail locations, independent dealers, box trucks and trailers in the rental fleet.



, or 12.6% for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2020. Either through force of government or personal caution, self-moving rental activity decreased as a result of COVID-19 during the first quarter of fiscal 2021. The decline in equipment rental revenues, as compared to the same period the previous year, did improve throughout the quarter. April, May and June revenues were down approximately 30%, 8% and 4%, respectively. Compared to the same period last year, we increased the number of retail locations, independent dealers, box trucks and trailers in the rental fleet. Self-storage revenues increased $10.7 million , or 10.9% for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2020. The average number of units occupied during the quarter increased by 15%, or 44,000 compared to the same quarter last year. The growth in revenues and square feet rented comes from a combination of occupancy gains at existing locations and from the addition of new capacity to the portfolio. Over the last twelve months, we have added approximately 5.2 million net rentable square feet to the self-storage portfolio with approximately 1.3 million square feet of that coming online during the first quarter.



, or 10.9% for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2020. The average number of units occupied during the quarter increased by 15%, or 44,000 compared to the same quarter last year. The growth in revenues and square feet rented comes from a combination of occupancy gains at existing locations and from the addition of new capacity to the portfolio. Over the last twelve months, we have added approximately 5.2 million net rentable square feet to the self-storage portfolio with approximately 1.3 million square feet of that coming online during the first quarter. Sales of self-moving and self-storage products and services increased $11.3 million , or 14.2% compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2020 due to increased sales of hitches, moving supplies and propane.



, or 14.2% compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2020 due to increased sales of hitches, moving supplies and propane. For the first quarter of fiscal 2021 compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2020, depreciation, net of gains on sales increased $25.1 million . Depreciation expense on the rental equipment fleet increased $2.5 million to $124.9 million . Net gains on the sales of rental trucks decreased $15.6 million from a reduction in auction activity due to COVID-19. All other depreciation increased $7.0 million to $41.9 million from the increase in new moving and storage locations. Net gains on disposal of real estate decreased $1.4 million from the condemnation of a property in the first quarter of fiscal 2020.



. Depreciation expense on the rental equipment fleet increased to . Net gains on the sales of rental trucks decreased from a reduction in auction activity due to COVID-19. All other depreciation increased to from the increase in new moving and storage locations. Net gains on disposal of real estate decreased from the condemnation of a property in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. For the first quarter of fiscal 2021 compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2020 gross truck and trailer capital expenditures were approximately $123 million compared with approximately $561 million . Proceeds from sales of rental equipment were $74 million compared with $158 million . Spending on real estate related acquisitions and development were approximately $103 million compared with $218 million , respectively. We will continue to calibrate our capital spending based in part upon the evolving effects of COVID-19.



compared with approximately . Proceeds from sales of rental equipment were compared with . Spending on real estate related acquisitions and development were approximately compared with , respectively. We will continue to calibrate our capital spending based in part upon the evolving effects of COVID-19. Fleet maintenance and repair costs decreased $27.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 compared with the same period last year.



in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 compared with the same period last year. Operating earnings at our Moving and Storage operating segment decreased $50.2 million compared with the same period last year. Total revenues decreased $74.1 million and total costs and expenses decreased $23.9 million .



compared with the same period last year. Total revenues decreased and total costs and expenses decreased . Cash and credit availability at the Moving and Storage segment was $840.9 million at June 30, 2020 compared with $498.1 million at March 31, 2020 .



at compared with at . We are holding our 14th Annual Virtual Analyst and Investor meeting on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Arizona Time ( 2:00 p.m. Eastern). This is an opportunity to interact directly with Company representatives through a live video webcast on amerco.com. A brief presentation by the Company will be followed by a question and answer session.

AMERCO will hold its investor call for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at 8 a.m. Arizona Time (11 a.m. Eastern). The call will be broadcast live over the Internet at www.amerco.com. To hear a simulcast of the call, or a replay, visit www.amerco.com.

About AMERCO

AMERCO is the parent company of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company. U-Haul is in the shared use business and was founded on the fundamental philosophy that the division of use and specialization of ownership is good for both U-Haul customers and the environment.

Certain of the statements made in this press release regarding our business constitute forward-looking statements as contemplated under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publish revised forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. For a brief discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect AMERCO's business and future operating results, please refer to our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, which is on file with the SEC.

Report on Business Operations

Listed below on a consolidated basis are revenues for our major product lines for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 and 2020.





Quarter Ended June 30,



2020

2019



(Unaudited)



(In thousands) Self-moving equipment rentals $ 654,285 $ 748,596 Self-storage revenues

108,955

98,274 Self-moving and self-storage product and service sales

91,350

80,026 Property management fees

7,347

7,156 Life insurance premiums

30,908

32,710 Property and casualty insurance premiums

13,734

13,424 Net investment and interest income

16,982

35,749 Other revenue

63,676

63,314 Consolidated revenue $ 987,237 $ 1,079,249

Listed below are revenues and earnings from operations at each of our operating segments for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 and 2020.





Quarter Ended June 30,



2020

2019



(Unaudited)



(In thousands) Moving and storage







Revenues $ 926,300 $ 1,000,398 Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries

151,661

201,896 Property and casualty insurance







Revenues

13,634

20,305 Earnings from operations

778

8,466 Life insurance







Revenues

49,653

60,321 Earnings from operations

1,920

3,781 Eliminations







Revenues

(2,350)

(1,775) Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries

(273)

(278) Consolidated Results







Revenues

987,237

1,079,249 Earnings from operations

154,086

213,865

The Company owns and manages self-storage facilities. Self-storage revenues reported in the consolidated financial statements represent Company-owned locations only. Self-storage data for our owned locations follows:





Quarter Ended June 30,



2020

2019



(Unaudited)



(In thousands, except occupancy rate) Unit count as of June 30

516

452 Square footage as of June 30

43,393

38,175 Average monthly number of units occupied

347

302 Average monthly occupancy rate based on unit count

67.6%

68.4% Average monthly square footage occupied

31,010

27,421

AMERCO AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





June 30,

March 31,



2020

2020



(Unaudited)







(In thousands) ASSETS







Cash and cash equivalents $ 825,074 $ 494,352 Reinsurance recoverables and trade receivables, net

208,371

186,672 Inventories and parts, net

100,835

101,083 Prepaid expenses

585,879

562,904 Investments, fixed maturities and marketable equities

2,393,522

2,492,738 Investments, other

395,123

360,373 Deferred policy acquisition costs, net

117,123

103,118 Other assets

70,415

71,956 Right of use assets – financing, net

1,026,928

1,080,353 Right of use assets - operating

106,682

106,631 Related party assets

9,406

34,784



5,839,358

5,594,964 Property, plant and equipment, at cost:







Land

1,043,952

1,032,945 Buildings and improvements

4,752,816

4,663,461 Furniture and equipment

754,641

752,363 Rental trailers and other rental equipment

513,623

511,520 Rental trucks

3,619,718

3,595,933



10,684,750

10,556,222 Less: Accumulated depreciation

(2,811,749)

(2,713,162) Total property, plant and equipment, net

7,873,001

7,843,060 Total assets $ 13,712,359 $ 13,438,024 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Liabilities:







Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 582,356 $ 554,353 Notes, loans and finance/capital leases payable, net

4,777,963

4,621,291 Operating lease liability

106,614

106,443 Policy benefits and losses, claims and loss expenses payable

998,762

997,647 Liabilities from investment contracts

1,833,617

1,802,217 Other policyholders' funds and liabilities

6,764

10,190 Deferred income

42,789

31,620 Deferred income taxes, net

1,106,312

1,093,543 Total liabilities

9,455,177

9,217,304









Common stock

10,497

10,497 Additional paid-in capital

453,819

453,819 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(13,732)

34,652 Retained earnings

4,484,248

4,399,402 Cost of common stock in treasury, net

(525,653)

(525,653) Cost of preferred stock in treasury, net

(151,997)

(151,997) Unearned employee stock ownership plan stock

-

- Total stockholders' equity

4,257,182

4,220,720 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 13,712,359 $ 13,438,024

AMERCO AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





Quarter Ended June 30,



2020

2019



(Unaudited)



(In thousands, except share and per share data) Revenues:







Self-moving equipment rentals $ 654,285 $ 748,596 Self-storage revenues

108,955

98,274 Self-moving and self-storage products and service sales

91,350

80,026 Property management fees

7,347

7,156 Life insurance premiums

30,908

32,710 Property and casualty insurance premiums

13,734

13,424 Net investment and interest income

16,982

35,749 Other revenue

63,676

63,314 Total revenues

987,237

1,079,249









Costs and expenses:







Operating expenses

492,662

534,472 Commission expenses

69,175

80,899 Cost of sales

52,831

48,929 Benefits and losses

39,577

49,006 Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs

6,888

6,064 Lease expense

6,603

7,036 Depreciation, net of gains on disposals

165,671

140,600 Net gains on disposal of real estate

(256)

(1,622) Total costs and expenses

833,151

865,384









Earnings from operations

154,086

213,865 Other components of net periodic benefit costs

(247)

(263) Interest expense

(39,521)

(38,888) Pretax earnings

114,318

174,714 Income tax expense

(26,592)

(42,292) Earnings available to common stockholders $ 87,726 $ 132,422 Basic and diluted earnings per common stock $ 4.47 $ 6.76 Weighted average common stock outstanding: Basic and diluted

19,607,788

19,597,697











NON-GAAP DISCLOSURE

As of April 1, 2019, we adopted the new accounting standard for leases. Part of this adoption resulted in approximately $1 billion of property, plant and equipment, net ("PPE") being reclassed to Right of use assets - financing, net ("ROU-financing"). As of June 30, 2020, the balance of ROU-financing also includes the rental equipment purchased under new financing liability leases during the first quarter. The table below shows adjusted PPE as of June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, by including the ROU-financing. The assets included in the ROU-financing is not a true book value as some of the assets are recorded at between 70% and 100% of value based on the lease agreement.













June 30,

March 31,











2020

2020



June 30,

ROU Assets

Property,

Plant and

Equipment

Property,

Plant and

Equipment



2020

Financing

Adjusted

Adjusted



(Unaudited)





(In thousands)

















Property, plant and equipment, at cost















Land $ 1,043,952 $ - $ 1,043,952 $ 1,032,945 Buildings and improvements

4,752,816

-

4,752,816

4,663,461 Furniture and equipment

754,641

21,111

775,752

773,476 Rental trailers and other rental equipment

513,623

115,967

629,590

627,592 Rental trucks

3,619,718

1,697,339

5,317,057

5,334,014 Right-of-use assets, gross

10,684,750

1,834,417

12,519,167

12,431,488 Less: Accumulated depreciation

(2,811,749)

(807,489)

(3,619,238)

(3,508,075) Total property, plant and equipment, net $ 7,873,001 $ 1,026,928 $ 8,899,929 $ 8,923,413

