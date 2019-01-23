AMERCO Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results

RENO, Nev., Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AMERCO (Nasdaq: UHAL), parent of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company, today reported net earnings available to shareholders for its third quarter ended December 31, 2018, of $78.6 million, or $4.01 per share, compared with net earnings of $528.9 million, or $27.00 per share, for the same period last year. Included in the results for the quarter ended December 31, 2017, was a $17.32 per share, or $339.2 million benefit resulting from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and an additional after-tax benefit of $7.34 per share or $143.8 million resulting from the sale of a portion of our Chelsea, NY property. Excluding these items, adjusted earnings were $2.34 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2017. These adjustments to our net earnings and earnings per share provide a reconciliation for comparison of our financial performance for the periods presented.

For the nine-month period ended December 31, 2018, net earnings available to shareholders were $370.0 million, or $18.89 per share, compared with net earnings of $779.7 million, or $39.81 per share, for the same period last year. Included in the results for the nine-month period ended December 31, 2017, was a $17.32 per share, or $339.2 million benefit resulting from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and an additional after-tax benefit of $7.34 per share or $143.8 million resulting from the sale of a portion of our Chelsea, NY property. Excluding these items, adjusted earnings were $15.15 per share for the nine-month period ended December 31, 2017.

"Cutting through all of the unique financial events from the third quarter of last fiscal year, we have made progress towards improving profitability," stated Joe Shoen, chairman of AMERCO. "I believe that we can do better. Discretionary personnel bonus amounts that were recognized in the second quarter last year have yet to be determined. Fleet repair and maintenance is still not where I want it."

Highlights of Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results

Self-moving equipment rental revenues increased $51.3 million or 9% during the third quarter of fiscal 2019, compared with the third quarter of fiscal 2018. Improvements came from One-way and in-town markets and both experienced transaction growth combined with increased revenue per transaction. Corporate account rentals also contributed to the overall increase. Compared to the same period last year, we increased the number of Company-owned locations along with the number of box trucks, trailers and towing devices in the rental fleet.

or 9% during the third quarter of fiscal 2019, compared with the third quarter of fiscal 2018. Improvements came from One-way and in-town markets and both experienced transaction growth combined with increased revenue per transaction. Corporate account rentals also contributed to the overall increase. Compared to the same period last year, we increased the number of Company-owned locations along with the number of box trucks, trailers and towing devices in the rental fleet. Self-storage revenues increased $11.3 million during the third quarter of fiscal 2019, compared with the third quarter of fiscal 2018. The average monthly amount of occupied square feet increased by 12% during the third quarter of fiscal 2019 compared with the same period last year. The growth in revenues and square feet rented comes from a combination of improved rates per square feet, occupancy gains at existing locations and from the addition of new facilities to the portfolio. Over the last twelve months, we have added approximately 4.9 million net rentable square feet or a 16% increase to our owned self-storage portfolio with approximately 1.1 million of that coming on during the third quarter.

during the third quarter of fiscal 2019, compared with the third quarter of fiscal 2018. The average monthly amount of occupied square feet increased by 12% during the third quarter of fiscal 2019 compared with the same period last year. The growth in revenues and square feet rented comes from a combination of improved rates per square feet, occupancy gains at existing locations and from the addition of new facilities to the portfolio. Over the last twelve months, we have added approximately 4.9 million net rentable square feet or a 16% increase to our owned self-storage portfolio with approximately 1.1 million of that coming on during the third quarter. For the third quarter of fiscal 2019 compared with the third quarter of fiscal 2018, depreciation, net of gains and losses on sales increased $6.4 million . Depreciation expense on the rental equipment fleet decreased $1.6 million and gains on the sales of rental trucks decreased $3.4 million . We sold fewer used trucks but the average sales proceeds per trucks improved in the third quarter of fiscal 2019, compared with the same period last year. All other depreciation increased $4.5 million due primarily to the increase in new moving and storage locations.

. Depreciation expense on the rental equipment fleet decreased and gains on the sales of rental trucks decreased . We sold fewer used trucks but the average sales proceeds per trucks improved in the third quarter of fiscal 2019, compared with the same period last year. All other depreciation increased due primarily to the increase in new moving and storage locations. Net gains on the sale of real estate decreased $192.4 million . The decrease is the result of the sale of a portion of our Chelsea, NY property which resulted in a pre-tax gain of $190.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2018.

. The decrease is the result of the sale of a portion of our property which resulted in a pre-tax gain of in the third quarter of fiscal 2018. For the first nine months of fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2018 gross truck and trailer capital expenditures totaled approximately $882 million compared with $788 million , proceeds from the sales of rental equipment totaled $559 million compared with $389 million and spending on real estate related acquisitions and projects totaled approximately $639 million compared with $400 million , respectively.

compared with , proceeds from the sales of rental equipment totaled compared with and spending on real estate related acquisitions and projects totaled approximately compared with , respectively. Fleet maintenance and repair costs decreased $10.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019 compared with the same period last year primarily related to the decrease in the number of trucks sold.

in the third quarter of fiscal 2019 compared with the same period last year primarily related to the decrease in the number of trucks sold. Operating earnings at our Moving and Storage operating segment, excluding the net gains on disposal of real estate, increased $26.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019 compared with the same period last year. Total revenues climbed $76.4 million and total costs and expenses increased $49.8 million .

in the third quarter of fiscal 2019 compared with the same period last year. Total revenues climbed and total costs and expenses increased . The effective federal income tax rate for third quarter of fiscal 2019 benefited from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Had this rate been in effect for the third quarter of fiscal 2018 it would have increased adjusted earnings by $17.6 million or $0.90 per share, to $63.5 million , or $3.24 per share for the quarter.

or per share, to , or per share for the quarter. Cash and credit availability at the Moving and Storage operating segment was $980.3 million at December 31, 2018 compared with $882.0 million at March 31, 2018 .

at compared with at . On December 5, 2018 , we declared a cash dividend on our Common Stock of $0.50 per share to holders of record on December 20, 2018 . The dividend was paid on January 7, 2019 .

AMERCO will hold its investor call for the third quarter of fiscal 2019 on Thursday, February 7, 2019, at 8 a.m. Arizona Time (10 a.m. Eastern). The call will be broadcast live over the Internet at www.amerco.com. To hear a simulcast of the call, or a replay, visit www.amerco.com.

About AMERCO

AMERCO is the parent company of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company. U-Haul is in the shared use business and was founded on the fundamental philosophy that the division of use and specialization of ownership is good for both U-Haul customers and the environment.

Certain of the statements made in this press release regarding our business constitute forward-looking statements as contemplated under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publish revised forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. For a brief discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect AMERCO's business and future operating results, please refer to our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, which is on file with the SEC.

Report on Business Operations

Listed below on a consolidated basis are revenues for our major product lines for the third quarter of fiscal 2019 and 2018.





Quarter Ended December 31,



2018

2017



(Unaudited)



(In thousands) Self-moving equipment rentals $ 626,136 $ 574,801 Self-storage revenues

93,392

82,127 Self-moving and self-storage product and service sales

55,665

53,130 Property management fees

7,899

9,881 Life insurance premiums

34,778

38,957 Property and casualty insurance premiums

17,668

16,093 Net investment and interest income

32,211

28,821 Other revenue

51,342

39,072 Consolidated revenue $ 919,091 $ 842,882

Listed below are revenues and earnings from operations at each of our operating segments for the third quarter of fiscal 2019 and 2018.





Quarter Ended December 31,



2018

2017



(Unaudited)



(In thousands) Moving and storage







Revenues $ 838,928 $ 762,487 Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries

119,959

285,687 Property and casualty insurance







Revenues

22,146

20,399 Earnings from operations

11,001

7,595 Life insurance







Revenues

60,435

62,379 Earnings from operations

7,429

10,382 Eliminations







Revenues

(2,418)

(2,383) Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries

(287)

(296) Consolidated Results







Revenues

919,091

842,882 Earnings from operations

138,102

303,368

The Company owns and manages self-storage facilities. Self-storage revenues reported in the consolidated financial statements represent Company-owned locations only. Self-storage data for our owned locations follows:





Quarter Ended December 31,



2018

2017



(Unaudited)



(In thousands, except occupancy rate) Room count as of December 31

411

352 Square footage as of December 31

34,693

29,780 Average monthly number of rooms occupied

277

247 Average monthly occupancy rate based on room count

68.0%

70.9% Average monthly square footage occupied

25,126

22,401

Listed below on a consolidated basis are revenues for our major product lines for the first nine months of fiscal 2019 and 2018.





Nine Months Ended December 31,



2018

2017



(Unaudited)



(In thousands) Self-moving equipment rentals $ 2,124,451 $ 1,985,217 Self-storage revenues

271,097

239,317 Self-moving and self-storage product and service sales

207,819

205,309 Property management fees

22,507

23,474 Life insurance premiums

107,586

116,910 Property and casualty insurance premiums

46,732

42,934 Net investment and interest income

85,043

82,507 Other revenue

177,940

147,825 Consolidated revenue $ 3,043,175 $ 2,843,493

Listed below are revenues and earnings from operations at each of our operating segments for the first nine months of fiscal 2019 and 2018.





Nine Months Ended December 31,



2018

2017



(Unaudited)



(In thousands) Moving and storage







Revenues $ 2,813,747 $ 2,610,222 Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries

556,228

723,589 Property and casualty insurance







Revenues

58,557

55,704 Earnings from operations

21,573

19,118 Life insurance







Revenues

177,910

183,465 Earnings from operations

16,812

20,536 Eliminations







Revenues

(7,039)

(5,898) Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries

(863)

(999) Consolidated Results







Revenues

3,043,175

2,843,493 Earnings from operations

593,750

762,244

The Company owns and manages self-storage facilities. Self-storage revenues reported in the consolidated financial statements represent Company-owned locations only. Self-storage data for our owned locations follows:





Nine Months Ended December 31,



2018

2017



(Unaudited)



(In thousands, except occupancy rate) Room count as of December 31

411

352 Square footage as of December 31

34,693

29,780 Average monthly number of rooms occupied

272

245 Average monthly occupancy rate based on room count

69.4%

72.6% Average monthly square footage occupied

24,553

22,064

AMERCO AND CONSOLIDATED ENTITIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





December 31,

March 31,



2018

2018



(Unaudited)







(In thousands) ASSETS







Cash and cash equivalents $ 984,385 $ 759,388 Reinsurance recoverables and trade receivables, net

191,764

193,538 Inventories and parts, net

96,187

89,877 Prepaid expenses

177,918

166,129 Investments, fixed maturities and marketable equities

2,127,342

1,919,860 Investments, other

332,532

399,064 Deferred policy acquisition costs, net

140,673

124,767 Other assets

83,839

244,782 Related party assets

38,156

33,276



4,172,796

3,930,681 Property, plant and equipment, at cost:







Land

910,919

827,649 Buildings and improvements

3,762,491

3,140,713 Furniture and equipment

674,535

632,803 Rental trailers and other rental equipment

572,645

545,968 Rental trucks

4,532,134

4,390,750



10,452,724

9,537,883 Less: Accumulated depreciation

(2,979,760)

(2,721,142) Total property, plant and equipment

7,472,964

6,816,741 Total assets $ 11,645,760 $ 10,747,422 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Liabilities:







Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 517,360 $ 511,115 Notes, loans and leases payable, net

3,975,764

3,513,076 Policy benefits and losses, claims and loss expenses payable

1,087,742

1,248,033 Liabilities from investment contracts

1,583,885

1,364,066 Other policyholders' funds and liabilities

12,907

10,040 Deferred income

29,226

34,276 Deferred income taxes, net

746,836

658,108 Total liabilities

7,953,720

7,338,714









Common stock

10,497

10,497 Additional paid-in capital

453,116

452,746 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(74,707)

(4,623) Retained earnings

3,985,927

3,635,561 Cost of common shares in treasury, net

(525,653)

(525,653) Cost of preferred shares in treasury, net

(151,997)

(151,997) Unearned employee stock ownership plan shares

(5,143)

(7,823) Total stockholders' equity

3,692,040

3,408,708 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 11,645,760 $ 10,747,422

AMERCO AND CONSOLIDATED ENTITIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





Quarter Ended December 31,



2018

2017



(Unaudited)



(In thousands, except share and per share data) Revenues:







Self-moving equipment rentals $ 626,136 $ 574,801 Self-storage revenues

93,392

82,127 Self-moving and self-storage products and service sales

55,665

53,130 Property management fees

7,899

9,881 Life insurance premiums

34,778

38,957 Property and casualty insurance premiums

17,668

16,093 Net investment and interest income

32,211

28,821 Other revenue

51,342

39,072 Total revenues

919,091

842,882









Costs and expenses:







Operating expenses

478,461

437,840 Commission expenses

67,493

63,487 Cost of sales

34,149

33,995 Benefits and losses

42,869

45,168 Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs

6,654

5,952 Lease expense

7,890

8,415 Depreciation, net of gains on disposal

143,473

137,061 Net gains on disposal of real estate

-

(192,404) Total costs and expenses

780,989

539,514









Earnings from operations

138,102

303,368 Other components of net periodic benefit costs

(253)

(231) Interest expense

(34,827)

(31,558) Pretax earnings

103,022

271,579 Income tax (expense) benefit

(24,387)

257,315 Earnings available to common shareholders $ 78,635 $ 528,894 Basic and diluted earnings per common share $ 4.01 $ 27.00 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted

19,591,963

19,589,218

AMERCO AND CONSOLIDATED ENTITIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





Nine Months Ended December 31,



2018

2017



(Unaudited)



(In thousands, except share and per share data) Revenues:







Self-moving equipment rentals $ 2,124,451 $ 1,985,217 Self-storage revenues

271,097

239,317 Self-moving and self-storage products and service sales

207,819

205,309 Property management fees

22,507

23,474 Life insurance premiums

107,586

116,910 Property and casualty insurance premiums

46,732

42,934 Net investment and interest income

85,043

82,507 Other revenue

177,940

147,825 Total revenues

3,043,175

2,843,493









Costs and expenses:







Operating expenses

1,504,365

1,346,782 Commission expenses

232,084

222,203 Cost of sales

130,432

124,456 Benefits and losses

137,196

139,997 Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs

18,584

18,217 Lease expense

24,229

25,277 Depreciation, net of gains on disposal

402,525

396,540 Net (gains) losses on disposal of real estate

10

(192,223) Total costs and expenses

2,449,425

2,081,249









Earnings from operations

593,750

762,244 Other components of net periodic benefit costs

(760)

(695) Interest expense

(105,111)

(93,926) Pretax earnings

487,879

667,623 Income tax (expense) benefit

(117,853)

112,117 Earnings available to common shareholders $ 370,026 $ 779,740 Basic and diluted earnings per common share $ 18.89 $ 39.81 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted

19,591,282

19,588,558

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE





Quarter Ended



December 31, 2017





(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)









AMERCO and Consolidated Subsidiaries



Earnings per common share: basic and diluted $ 27.00 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act adjustment, per common share basic and diluted

(17.32) Earnings per common share: basic and diluted before Tax Cuts and Jobs Act adjustment $ 9.68





Tax Cuts and Jobs Act adjustment $ 339,221 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act adjustment, per common share basic and diluted $ 17.32 Weighted average shares outstanding: basic and diluted

19,589,218















Quarter Ended



December 31, 2017





(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)









AMERCO and Consolidated Subsidiaries



Earnings per common share: basic and diluted $ 27.00 Gain on sale of Chelsea property, per common share basic and diluted

(7.34) Earnings per common share: basic and diluted before gain on sale of Chelsea property $ 19.66





Gain on sale of Chelsea property $ 190,712 Income tax expense

(46,915) Gain on sale of Chelsea property, net of taxes $ 143,797 Gain on sale of Chelsea property, net of taxes, per common share basic and diluted $ 7.34 Weighted average shares outstanding: basic and diluted

19,589,218



Cumulative adjustments:





Quarter Ended



December 31, 2017











AMERCO and Consolidated Subsidiaries



Earnings per common share: basic and diluted $ 27.00 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act adjustment, per common share basic and diluted

(17.32) Gain on sale of Chelsea property, per common share basic and diluted

(7.34) Earnings per common share: basic and diluted after cumulative adjustments $ 2.34









Nine Months Ended



December 31, 2017





(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)









AMERCO and Consolidated Subsidiaries



Earnings per common share: basic and diluted $ 39.81 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act adjustment, per common share basic and diluted

(17.32) Earnings per common share: basic and diluted before Tax Cuts and Jobs Act adjustment $ 22.49





Tax Cuts and Jobs Act adjustment $ 339,221 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act adjustment, per common share basic and diluted $ 17.32 Weighted average shares outstanding: basic and diluted

19,588,558



























Nine Months Ended



December 31, 2017





(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)









AMERCO and Consolidated Subsidiaries



Earnings per common share: basic and diluted $ 39.81 Gain on sale of Chelsea property, per common share basic and diluted

(7.34) Earnings per common share: basic and diluted before gain on sale of Chelsea property $ 32.47





Gain on sale of Chelsea property $ 190,712 Income tax expense

(46,915) Gain on sale of Chelsea property, net of taxes $ 143,797 Gain on sale of Chelsea property, net of taxes, per common share basic and diluted $ 7.34 Weighted average shares outstanding: basic and diluted

19,588,558



Cumulative adjustments:





Nine Months Ended



December 31, 2017











AMERCO and Consolidated Subsidiaries



Earnings per common share: basic and diluted $ 39.81 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act adjustment, per common share basic and diluted

(17.32) Gain on sale of Chelsea property, per common share basic and diluted

(7.34) Earnings per common share: basic and diluted after cumulative adjustments $ 15.15

SOURCE AMERCO

Related Links

http://www.amerco.com

