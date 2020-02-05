AMERCO Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results

RENO, Nev., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AMERCO (Nasdaq: UHAL), parent of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company, today reported net earnings available to shareholders for its third quarter ended December 31, 2019, of $30.9 million, or $1.58 per share, compared with net earnings of $78.6 million, or $4.01 per share, for the same period last year.

For the nine-month period ended December 31, 2019, net earnings available to shareholders were $319.7 million, or $16.31 per share, compared with net earnings of $370.0 million, or $18.89 per share, for the same period last year.

"We maintained our expected rate of renting new storage rooms while continuing our strategy of releasing new self-storage product in markets underserved by U-Haul," stated Joe Shoen, chairman of AMERCO. "As I cautioned in November, I expected our business with last mile delivery companies might be flat or down. We saw a decline in this segment of the business during the quarter. Business with our core residential moving customers improved, but as I indicated last quarter, there is room for more progress."

Highlights of Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results

Self-moving equipment rental revenues decreased $4.7 million or 1% during the third quarter of fiscal 2020, compared with the third quarter of fiscal 2019. The decline was a result of a reduction in our Corporate Account business. The third quarter of fiscal 2019 experienced a higher than usual volume of Corporate Account rentals. Outside of that portion of the business, we had revenue increases for both our In-town and one-way markets. We increased the number of retail locations, trucks, trailers and towing devices in the rental fleet compared with the same period last year.

or 1% during the third quarter of fiscal 2020, compared with the third quarter of fiscal 2019. The decline was a result of a reduction in our Corporate Account business. The third quarter of fiscal 2019 experienced a higher than usual volume of Corporate Account rentals. Outside of that portion of the business, we had revenue increases for both our In-town and one-way markets. We increased the number of retail locations, trucks, trailers and towing devices in the rental fleet compared with the same period last year. Self-storage revenues increased $13.3 million during the third quarter of fiscal 2020, compared with the third quarter of fiscal 2019. The average monthly amount of occupied square feet increased by 16%, or 45,000 units, during the third quarter of fiscal 2020 compared with the same period last year. The growth in revenues comes from a combination of occupancy gains at existing locations and from the addition of new facilities to the portfolio. Over the last twelve months, we have added approximately 6.1 million net rentable square feet or an 18% increase to our owned self-storage portfolio with approximately 1.2 million of that coming on during the third quarter.

during the third quarter of fiscal 2020, compared with the third quarter of fiscal 2019. The average monthly amount of occupied square feet increased by 16%, or 45,000 units, during the third quarter of fiscal 2020 compared with the same period last year. The growth in revenues comes from a combination of occupancy gains at existing locations and from the addition of new facilities to the portfolio. Over the last twelve months, we have added approximately 6.1 million net rentable square feet or an 18% increase to our owned self-storage portfolio with approximately 1.2 million of that coming on during the third quarter. For the third quarter of fiscal 2020 compared with the third quarter of fiscal 2019, depreciation, net of gains and losses on sales increased $26.6 million . Depreciation expense on the rental equipment fleet increased $16.6 million primarily due to a larger fleet, while net losses on the disposals of rental equipment increased $2.9 million . All other depreciation increased $7.0 million due primarily to the increase in new moving and storage locations.

. Depreciation expense on the rental equipment fleet increased primarily due to a larger fleet, while net losses on the disposals of rental equipment increased . All other depreciation increased due primarily to the increase in new moving and storage locations. For the first nine months of fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2019 gross truck and trailer capital expenditures totaled approximately $1,161 million compared with $882 million , proceeds from the sales of rental equipment totaled $591 million compared with $559 million and spending on real estate related acquisitions and projects totaled approximately $600 million compared with $639 million , respectively.

compared with , proceeds from the sales of rental equipment totaled compared with and spending on real estate related acquisitions and projects totaled approximately compared with , respectively. Fleet maintenance and repair costs increased $13.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020 compared with the same period last year.

in the third quarter of fiscal 2020 compared with the same period last year. Operating earnings at our Moving and Storage operating segment decreased $58.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020 compared with the same period last year. Total revenues increased $7.4 million and total costs and expenses increased $65.6 million .

in the third quarter of fiscal 2020 compared with the same period last year. Total revenues increased and total costs and expenses increased . Cash and credit availability at the Moving and Storage operating segment was $659.2 million at December 31, 2019 compared with $724.5 million at March 31, 2019 .

at compared with at . On December 4, 2019 , we declared a cash dividend on our Common Stock of $0.50 per share to holders of record on December 19, 2019 . The dividend was paid on January 6, 2020 .

Report on Business Operations

Listed below on a consolidated basis are revenues for our major product lines for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 and 2019.





Quarter Ended December 31,



2019

2018



(Unaudited)



(In thousands) Self-moving equipment rentals $ 621,471 $ 626,136 Self-storage revenues

106,701

93,392 Self-moving and self-storage product and service sales

54,454

55,665 Property management fees

9,098

7,899 Life insurance premiums

31,164

34,778 Property and casualty insurance premiums

19,267

17,668 Net investment and interest income

33,782

32,211 Other revenue

51,943

51,342 Consolidated revenue $ 927,880 $ 919,091

Listed below are revenues and earnings from operations at each of our operating segments for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 and 2019.





Quarter Ended December 31,



2019

2018



(Unaudited)



(In thousands) Moving and storage







Revenues $ 846,364 $ 838,928 Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries

61,769

119,959 Property and casualty insurance







Revenues

25,366

22,146 Earnings from operations

9,884

11,001 Life insurance







Revenues

58,889

60,435 Earnings from operations

9,190

7,429 Eliminations







Revenues

(2,739)

(2,418) Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries

(278)

(287) Consolidated Results







Revenues

927,880

919,091 Earnings from operations

80,565

138,102

The Company owns and manages self-storage facilities. Self-storage revenues reported in the consolidated financial statements represent Company-owned locations only. Self-storage data for our owned locations follows:





Quarter Ended December 31,



2019

2018



(Unaudited)



(In thousands, except occupancy rate) Unit count as of December 31

487

411 Square footage as of December 31

40,835

34,693 Average monthly number of units occupied

323

277 Average monthly occupancy rate based on unit count

66.9%

68.0% Average monthly square footage occupied

29,318

25,126

Listed below on a consolidated basis are revenues for our major product lines for the first nine months of fiscal 2020 and 2019.





Nine Months Ended December 31,



2019

2018



(Unaudited)



(In thousands) Self-moving equipment rentals $ 2,174,392 $ 2,124,451 Self-storage revenues

309,940

271,097 Self-moving and self-storage product and service sales

207,601

207,819 Property management fees

23,487

22,507 Life insurance premiums

96,229

107,586 Property and casualty insurance premiums

51,056

46,732 Net investment and interest income

102,629

85,043 Other revenue

192,009

177,940 Consolidated revenue $ 3,157,343 $ 3,043,175

Listed below are revenues and earnings from operations at each of our operating segments for the first nine months of fiscal 2020 and 2019.





Nine Months Ended December 31,



2019

2018



(Unaudited)



(In thousands) Moving and storage







Revenues $ 2,916,314

2,813,747 Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries

492,652

556,228 Property and casualty insurance







Revenues

69,199

58,557 Earnings from operations

27,442

21,573 Life insurance







Revenues

179,069

177,910 Earnings from operations

19,912

16,812 Eliminations







Revenues

(7,239)

(7,039) Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries

(836)

(863) Consolidated Results







Revenues

3,157,343

3,043,175 Earnings from operations

539,170

593,750

The Company owns and manages self-storage facilities. Self-storage revenues reported in the consolidated financial statements represent Company-owned locations only. Self-storage data for our owned locations follows:





Nine Months Ended December 31,



2019

2018



(Unaudited)



(In thousands, except occupancy rate) Unit count as of December 31

487

411 Square footage as of December 31

40,835

34,693 Average monthly number of units occupied

316

272 Average monthly occupancy rate based on unit count

68.2%

69.4% Average monthly square footage occupied

28,646

24,553

AMERCO AND CONSOLIDATED ENTITIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





December 31,

March 31,



2019

2019



(Unaudited)







(In thousands) ASSETS







Cash and cash equivalents $ 631,951 $ 673,701 Reinsurance recoverables and trade receivables, net

200,164

224,785 Inventories and parts, net

103,003

103,504 Prepaid expenses

188,780

174,100 Investments, fixed maturities and marketable equities

2,469,468

2,235,397 Investments, other

336,727

300,736 Deferred policy acquisition costs, net

106,354

136,276 Other assets

71,821

78,354 Right of use assets – financing, net

1,130,473

- Right of use assets - operating

107,974

- Related party assets

47,988

30,889



5,394,703

3,957,742 Property, plant and equipment, at cost:







Land

1,018,010

976,454 Buildings and improvements

4,522,855

4,003,726 Furniture and equipment

733,063

689,780 Rental trailers and other rental equipment

511,872

590,039 Rental trucks

3,454,759

4,762,028



10,240,559

11,022,027 Less: Accumulated depreciation

(2,640,940)

(3,088,056) Total property, plant and equipment, net

7,599,619

7,933,971 Total assets $ 12,994,322 $ 11,891,713 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Liabilities:







Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 551,770 $ 556,873 Notes, loans and finance/capital leases payable, net

4,548,609

4,163,323 Operating lease liability

107,581

- Policy benefits and losses, claims and loss expenses payable

1,015,663

1,011,183 Liabilities from investment contracts

1,753,428

1,666,742 Other policyholders' funds and liabilities

12,924

15,047 Deferred income

31,459

35,186 Deferred income taxes, net

869,671

750,970 Total liabilities

8,891,105

8,199,324









Common stock

10,497

10,497 Additional paid-in capital

453,819

453,326 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

39,517

(66,698) Retained earnings

4,277,034

3,976,962 Cost of common shares in treasury, net

(525,653)

(525,653) Cost of preferred shares in treasury, net

(151,997)

(151,997) Unearned employee stock ownership plan shares

-

(4,048) Total stockholders' equity

4,103,217

3,692,389 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 12,994,322 $ 11,891,713

AMERCO AND CONSOLIDATED ENTITIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





Quarter Ended December 31,



2019

2018



(Unaudited)



(In thousands, except share and per share data) Revenues:







Self-moving equipment rentals $ 621,471 $ 626,136 Self-storage revenues

106,701

93,392 Self-moving and self-storage products and service sales

54,454

55,665 Property management fees

9,098

7,899 Life insurance premiums

31,164

34,778 Property and casualty insurance premiums

19,267

17,668 Net investment and interest income

33,782

32,211 Other revenue

51,943

51,342 Total revenues

927,880

919,091









Costs and expenses:







Operating expenses

517,453

478,461 Commission expenses

66,542

67,493 Cost of sales

35,318

34,149 Benefits and losses

42,864

42,869 Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs

8,046

6,654 Lease expense

6,490

7,890 Depreciation, net of (gains)/losses on disposal

170,074

143,473 Net losses on disposal of real estate

528

- Total costs and expenses

847,315

780,989









Earnings from operations

80,565

138,102 Other components of net periodic benefit costs

(263)

(253) Interest expense

(39,973)

(34,827) Pretax earnings

40,329

103,022 Income tax expense

(9,397)

(24,387) Earnings available to common shareholders $ 30,932 $ 78,635 Basic and diluted earnings per common share $ 1.58 $ 4.01 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted

19,607,788

19,591,963

AMERCO AND CONSOLIDATED ENTITIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





Nine Months Ended December 31,



2019

2018



(Unaudited)



(In thousands, except share and per share data) Revenues:







Self-moving equipment rentals $ 2,174,392 $ 2,124,451 Self-storage revenues

309,940

271,097 Self-moving and self-storage products and service sales

207,601

207,819 Property management fees

23,487

22,507 Life insurance premiums

96,229

107,586 Property and casualty insurance premiums

51,056

46,732 Net investment and interest income

102,629

85,043 Other revenue

192,009

177,940 Total revenues

3,157,343

3,043,175









Costs and expenses:







Operating expenses

1,617,338

1,504,365 Commission expenses

233,540

232,084 Cost of sales

128,177

130,432 Benefits and losses

137,695

137,196 Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs

20,625

18,584 Lease expense

19,882

24,229 Depreciation, net of gains on disposal

462,227

402,525 Net (gains) losses on disposal of real estate

(1,311)

10 Total costs and expenses

2,618,173

2,449,425









Earnings from operations

539,170

593,750 Other components of net periodic benefit costs

(790)

(760) Interest expense

(117,983)

(105,111) Pretax earnings

420,397

487,879 Income tax expense

(100,717)

(117,853) Earnings available to common shareholders $ 319,680 $ 370,026 Basic and diluted earnings per common share $ 16.31 $ 18.89 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted

19,602,484

19,591,282

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE

As of April 1, 2019, we adopted the new accounting standard for leases. Part of this adoption resulted in approximately $1 billion of property, plant and equipment, net ("PPE") being reclassed to Right-of-Use Assets - Financing, net ("ROU-Financing"). As of December 31, 2019, the balance of ROU-Financing also included the rental equipment purchased under new financing liability leases during the first nine months of fiscal 2020. The table below shows adjusted property, plant and equipment, net as of December 31, 2019, by including the ROU-Financing to help compare our PPE assets with our March 2019 fiscal year end. The assets included in ROU-Financing are not a true book value as some of the assets are recorded at between 70% and 100% of value based on the lease agreement.













December 31,















2019







December 31,

ROU

Assets

Property,

Plant and

Equipment

March 31,



2019

Financing

Adjusted

2019



(Unaudited)





(In thousands)

















Property, plant and equipment, at cost















Land $ 1,018,010 $ - $ 1,018,010 $ 976,454 Buildings and improvements

4,522,855

-

4,522,855

4,003,726 Furniture and equipment

733,063

27,309

760,372

689,780 Rental trailers and other rental equipment

511,872

117,987

629,859

590,039 Rental trucks

3,454,759

1,746,036

5,200,795

4,762,028 Right-of-use assets, gross

10,240,559

1,891,332

12,131,891

11,022,027 Less: Accumulated depreciation

(2,640,940)

(760,859)

(3,401,799)

(3,088,056) Total property, plant and equipment, net $ 7,599,619 $ 1,130,473 $ 8,730,092 $ 7,933,971

