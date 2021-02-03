AMERCO Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

RENO, Nev., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AMERCO (Nasdaq: UHAL), parent of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company, today reported net earnings available to shareholders for its third quarter ended December 31, 2020, of $183.0 million, or $9.33 per share, compared with net earnings of $30.9 million, or $1.58 per share, for the same period last year.

For the nine-month period ended December 31, 2020, net earnings available to shareholders were $537.1 million, or $27.39 per share, compared with net earnings of $319.7 million, or $16.31 per share, for the same period last year.

"Our investments over the past few years have positioned us to serve new and existing moving and self-storage customers during a time when the public has particularly needed U-Haul," stated Joe Shoen, chairman of AMERCO. "Most of our marketplaces are very competitive. Our team must keep its eye on the ball to meet current demand and build for the future."

Highlights of Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

Self-moving equipment rental revenues increased $186.7 million or 30% during the third quarter of fiscal 2021, compared with the third quarter of fiscal 2020. Transactions along with average revenue per transaction increased for both our In-town and one-way markets. During the quarter, we experienced an increase in the volume of our Corporate Account business. Compared with the same period last year, we increased the number of retail locations, independent dealers, box trucks and trailers in the rental fleet.

Self-storage revenues increased $16.3 million , or 15% during the third quarter of fiscal 2021, compared with the third quarter of fiscal 2020. The average monthly number of occupied units increased by 20%, or 65,000 units, during the third quarter of fiscal 2021 compared with the same period last year. The growth in revenues and square feet rented comes from a combination of occupancy gains at existing locations and from the addition of new capacity to the portfolio. Over the last twelve months, we added approximately 4.1 million net rentable square feet, or a 10% increase, with approximately 1.0 million of that coming on during the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

Sales of self-moving and self-storage products and services increased $20.1 million , or 37% compared with the third quarter of fiscal 2021 due to increased sales of hitches, moving supplies and propane.

For the third quarter of fiscal 2021 compared with the third quarter of fiscal 2020, depreciation, net of gains and losses on sales decreased $17.5 million . Depreciation expense on the rental equipment fleet decreased $9.5 million as new truck production has been slowed by COVID-19 related production delays earlier this year, while net gains on the disposal of rental equipment increased $13.1 million from higher resale values. All other depreciation increased $5.1 million due primarily to the increase in new moving and storage locations.

For the first nine months of fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2020, gross truck and trailer capital expenditures totaled approximately $541 million compared with $1,161 million , proceeds from the sales of rental equipment totaled $430 million compared with $591 million and spending on real estate related acquisitions and projects totaled approximately $365 million compared with $600 million , respectively.

Fleet maintenance and repair costs increased $2.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 compared with the same period last year.

Operating earnings at our Moving and Storage operating segment increased $202.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 compared with the same period last year. Total revenues increased $238.9 million and total costs and expenses increased $36.7 million .

Cash and credit availability at the Moving and Storage operating segment was $1,343.3 million at December 31, 2020 compared with $498.1 million at March 31, 2020 .

On December 9, 2020 , we declared a cash dividend on our Common Stock of $2.00 per share to holders of record on December 21, 2020 . The dividend was paid on December 30, 2020 .

AMERCO will hold its investor call for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 on Thursday, February 4, 2021, at 8 a.m. Arizona Time (10 a.m. Eastern). The call will be broadcast live over the Internet at www.amerco.com. To hear a simulcast of the call, or a replay, visit www.amerco.com.

About AMERCO

AMERCO is the parent company of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company. U-Haul is in the shared use business and was founded on the fundamental philosophy that the division of use and specialization of ownership is good for both U-Haul customers and the environment.

Certain of the statements made in this press release regarding our business constitute forward-looking statements as contemplated under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publish revised forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. For a brief discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect AMERCO's business and future operating results, please refer to our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, which is on file with the SEC.

Report on Business Operations

Listed below on a consolidated basis are revenues for our major product lines for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 and 2020.





Quarter Ended December 31,



2020

2019



(Unaudited)



(In thousands) Self-moving equipment rentals $ 808,215 $ 621,471 Self-storage revenues

123,024

106,701 Self-moving and self-storage product and service sales

74,586

54,454 Property management fees

8,765

9,098 Life insurance premiums

29,993

31,164 Property and casualty insurance premiums

19,933

19,267 Net investment and interest income

35,580

33,782 Other revenue

69,886

51,943 Consolidated revenue $ 1,169,982 $ 927,880

Listed below are revenues and earnings from operations at each of our operating segments for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 and 2020.





Quarter Ended December 31,



2020

2019



(Unaudited)



(In thousands) Moving and storage







Revenues $ 1,085,281 $ 846,364 Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries

264,004

61,769 Property and casualty insurance







Revenues

26,640

25,366 Earnings from operations

11,491

9,884 Life insurance







Revenues

61,077

58,889 Earnings from operations

8,724

9,190 Eliminations







Revenues

(3,016)

(2,739) Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries

(273)

(278) Consolidated Results







Revenues

1,169,982

927,880 Earnings from operations

283,946

80,565

The Company owns and manages self-storage facilities. Self-storage revenues reported in the consolidated financial statements represent Company-owned locations only. Self-storage data for our owned locations follows:





Quarter Ended December 31,



2020

2019



(Unaudited)



(In thousands, except occupancy rate) Unit count as of December 31

532

487 Square footage as of December 31

44,948

40,835 Average monthly number of units occupied

388

323 Average monthly occupancy rate based on unit count

73.4%

66.9% Average monthly square footage occupied

34,802

29,318

Listed below on a consolidated basis are revenues for our major product lines for the first nine months of fiscal 2021 and 2020.





Nine Months Ended December 31,



2020

2019



(Unaudited)



(In thousands) Self-moving equipment rentals $ 2,393,530 $ 2,174,392 Self-storage revenues

347,252

309,940 Self-moving and self-storage product and service sales

264,564

207,601 Property management fees

23,952

23,487 Life insurance premiums

91,958

96,229 Property and casualty insurance premiums

49,536

51,056 Net investment and interest income

85,895

102,629 Other revenue

225,440

192,009 Consolidated revenue $ 3,482,127 $ 3,157,343

Listed below are revenues and earnings from operations at each of our operating segments for the first nine months of fiscal 2021 and 2020.





Nine Months Ended December 31,



2020

2019



(Unaudited)



(In thousands) Moving and storage







Revenues $ 3,256,899

2,916,314 Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries

789,621

492,652 Property and casualty insurance







Revenues

62,947

69,199 Earnings from operations

24,338

27,442 Life insurance







Revenues

170,290

179,069 Earnings from operations

16,684

19,912 Eliminations







Revenues

(8,009)

(7,239) Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries

(821)

(836) Consolidated Results







Revenues

3,482,127

3,157,343 Earnings from operations

829,822

539,170

The Company owns and manages self-storage facilities. Self-storage revenues reported in the consolidated financial statements represent Company-owned locations only. Self-storage data for our owned locations follows:





Nine Months Ended December 31,



2020

2019



(Unaudited)



(In thousands, except occupancy rate) Unit count as of December 31

532

487 Square footage as of December 31

44,948

40,835 Average monthly number of units occupied

369

316 Average monthly occupancy rate based on unit count

71.0%

68.2% Average monthly square footage occupied

33,036

28,646

AMERCO AND CONSOLIDATED ENTITIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





December 31,

March 31,



2020

2020



(Unaudited)







(In thousands) ASSETS







Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,398,840 $ 494,352 Reinsurance recoverables and trade receivables, net

224,447

186,672 Inventories and parts, net

104,180

101,083 Prepaid expenses

450,889

562,904 Investments, fixed maturities and marketable equities

2,606,953

2,492,738 Investments, other

447,902

360,373 Deferred policy acquisition costs, net

92,139

103,118 Other assets

44,261

71,956 Right of use assets – financing, net

920,321

1,080,353 Right of use assets - operating

97,186

106,631 Related party assets

34,963

34,784



6,422,081

5,594,964 Property, plant and equipment, at cost:







Land

1,059,177

1,032,945 Buildings and improvements

4,996,900

4,663,461 Furniture and equipment

778,732

752,363 Rental trailers and other rental equipment

552,892

511,520 Rental trucks

3,629,888

3,595,933



11,017,589

10,556,222 Less: Accumulated depreciation

(2,992,365)

(2,713,162) Total property, plant and equipment, net

8,025,224

7,843,060 Total assets $ 14,447,305 $ 13,438,024 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Liabilities:







Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 608,765 $ 554,353 Notes, loans and finance/capital leases payable, net

4,678,227

4,621,291 Operating lease liability

97,224

106,443 Policy benefits and losses, claims and loss expenses payable

1,013,582

997,647 Liabilities from investment contracts

1,997,936

1,802,217 Other policyholders' funds and liabilities

34,867

10,190 Deferred income

37,005

31,620 Deferred income taxes, net

1,222,544

1,093,543 Total liabilities

9,690,150

9,217,304









Common stock

10,497

10,497 Additional paid-in capital

453,819

453,819 Accumulated other comprehensive income

85,910

34,652 Retained earnings

4,884,579

4,399,402 Cost of common shares in treasury, net

(525,653)

(525,653) Cost of preferred shares in treasury, net

(151,997)

(151,997) Unearned employee stock ownership plan shares

-

- Total stockholders' equity

4,757,155

4,220,720 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 14,447,305 $ 13,438,024

AMERCO AND CONSOLIDATED ENTITIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





Quarter Ended December 31,



2020

2019



(Unaudited)



(In thousands, except share and per share data) Revenues:







Self-moving equipment rentals $ 808,215 $ 621,471 Self-storage revenues

123,024

106,701 Self-moving and self-storage products and service sales

74,586

54,454 Property management fees

8,765

9,098 Life insurance premiums

29,993

31,164 Property and casualty insurance premiums

19,933

19,267 Net investment and interest income

35,580

33,782 Other revenue

69,886

51,943 Total revenues

1,169,982

927,880









Costs and expenses:







Operating expenses

539,942

517,453 Commission expenses

86,891

66,542 Cost of sales

45,752

35,318 Benefits and losses

45,631

42,864 Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs

6,572

8,046 Lease expense

7,522

6,490 Depreciation, net of (gains)/losses on disposal

152,602

170,074 Net losses on disposal of real estate

1,124

528 Total costs and expenses

886,036

847,315









Earnings from operations

283,946

80,565 Other components of net periodic benefit costs

(247)

(263) Interest expense

(42,128)

(39,973) Pretax earnings

241,571

40,329 Income tax expense

(58,586)

(9,397) Earnings available to common shareholders $ 182,985 $ 30,932 Basic and diluted earnings per common share $ 9.33 $ 1.58 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted

19,607,788

19,607,788

AMERCO AND CONSOLIDATED ENTITIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





Nine Months Ended December 31,



2020

2019



(Unaudited)



(In thousands, except share and per share data) Revenues:







Self-moving equipment rentals $ 2,393,530 $ 2,174,392 Self-storage revenues

347,252

309,940 Self-moving and self-storage products and service sales

264,564

207,601 Property management fees

23,952

23,487 Life insurance premiums

91,958

96,229 Property and casualty insurance premiums

49,536

51,056 Net investment and interest income

85,895

102,629 Other revenue

225,440

192,009 Total revenues

3,482,127

3,157,343









Costs and expenses:







Operating expenses

1,606,687

1,617,338 Commission expenses

255,431

233,540 Cost of sales

159,516

128,177 Benefits and losses

130,660

137,695 Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs

19,012

20,625 Lease expense

20,995

19,882 Depreciation, net of gains on disposal

455,711

462,227 Net (gains) losses on disposal of real estate

4,293

(1,311) Total costs and expenses

2,652,305

2,618,173









Earnings from operations

829,822

539,170 Other components of net periodic benefit costs

(740)

(790) Interest expense

(122,174)

(117,983) Pretax earnings

706,908

420,397 Income tax expense

(169,832)

(100,717) Earnings available to common shareholders $ 537,076 $ 319,680 Basic and diluted earnings per common share $ 27.39 $ 16.31 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted

19,607,788

19,602,484

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE

As of April 1, 2019, we adopted the new accounting standard for leases. Part of this adoption resulted in approximately $1 billion of property, plant and equipment, net ("PPE") being reclassed to Right of use assets - financing, net ("ROU-financing"). As of December 31, 2020, the balance of ROU-financing also includes the rental equipment purchased under new financing liability leases during the first nine months of fiscal 2021. The table below shows adjusted PPE as of December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020, by including the ROU-financing. The assets included in the ROU-financing is not a true book value as some of the assets are recorded at between 70% and 100% of value based on the lease agreement.













December 31,

March 31,













2020

2020





December 31,

ROU Assets

Property, Plant

and Equipment

Property,

Plant and

Equipment





2020

Financing

Adjusted

Adjusted





(Unaudited)







(In thousands)



















Property, plant and equipment, at cost

















Land $ 1,059,177 $ - $ 1,059,177 $ 1,032,945

Buildings and improvements

4,996,900

-

4,996,900

4,663,461

Furniture and equipment

778,732

20,966

799,698

773,476

Rental trailers and other rental equipment

552,892

106,961

659,853

627,592

Rental trucks

3,629,888

1,614,194

5,244,082

5,334,014

Subtotal

11,017,589

1,742,121

12,759,710

12,431,488

Less: Accumulated depreciation

(2,992,365)

(821,800)

(3,814,165)

(3,508,075)

Total property, plant and equipment, net $ 8,025,224 $ 920,321 $ 8,945,545 $ 8,923,413



