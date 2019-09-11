Ameren Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering due 2024

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) announced today the pricing of a public offering of $450 million aggregate principal amount of 2.50% senior notes due 2024 at 99.967% of their principal amount. The transaction is expected to close on Sept. 16, 2019.

Ameren intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to repay a portion of its short-term debt.

BNP Paribas Securities Corp., BofA Securities, Inc., Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus and related prospectus supplement. A prospectus supplement related to the offering will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, when available, for the offering may be obtained on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov, or by contacting BNP Paribas Securities Corp., 787 Seventh Avenue, New York, NY 10019, Attention: Syndicate Desk, email: new.york.syndicate@bnpparibas.com, phone: 1-800-854-5674, BofA Securities, Inc., NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255, Attention: Prospectus Department, email: dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com, phone: 1-800-294-1322, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, 180 Varick Street, New York, NY 10014, Attention: Prospectus Department, email: prospectus@morganstanley.com, phone: 1-866-718-1649 or SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc., 277 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10172, email: prospectus@smbcnikko-si.com, phone: 1‑888-868-6856.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the senior notes and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which, or to any person to whom, such an offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful.

