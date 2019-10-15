Ameren Corporation Announces Organizational Changes

Marty Lyons , currently executive vice president and chief financial officer, and president of Ameren Services, will become president of Ameren Missouri. Michael Moehn , currently president of Ameren Missouri, will become executive vice president and chief financial officer, and president of Ameren Services.

The organizational changes will be effective Dec. 1.

"This important rotation of responsibilities for Marty and Michael is consistent with Ameren's robust senior executive development process," said Warner L. Baxter, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Ameren Corporation. "This process is designed to ensure that our senior leadership team has the breadth of executive leadership experiences that will enable Ameren to continue to deliver superior value to our customers, the communities we serve and shareholders as our industry continues to transform."

Lyons has been Ameren's chief financial officer for the last decade. He joined Ameren in 2001 and has held numerous senior leadership roles, including those in the areas of finance and accounting, investor relations, strategy, mergers and acquisitions, digital and innovative technologies, risk management and corporate operations oversight. Lyons will effectively utilize his leadership skills as president of Ameren Missouri, as well as gain deeper operations, customer engagement and regulatory and legislative experiences in his new role. His full bio is available here.

Moehn joined Ameren in 2000 and has been president of Ameren Missouri since 2014. He has held numerous senior leadership roles at Ameren, including those in the areas of nuclear and customer operations, regulatory and legislative affairs, strategy and accounting. Michael will leverage these experiences in his new role, as well as gain valuable experience in leading the finance, accounting, risk management and investor relations functions, and key strategic initiatives associated with Ameren's digital and innovative technology transformation. Moehn's full bio is available here.

"Both Michael and Marty are exemplary leaders in our company, our community and industry," Baxter said. "We are fortunate that we are able to execute this organizational change to further strengthen our company. I am confident that Marty and Michael will perform exceptionally well in their new roles, just as they have for years as leaders for Ameren."

St. Louis-based Ameren Corporation powers the quality of life for 2.4 million electric customers and more than 900,000 natural gas customers in a 64,000-square-mile area through its Ameren Missouri and Ameren Illinois rate-regulated utility subsidiaries. Ameren Illinois provides electric distribution and transmission service, as well as natural gas distribution service, while Ameren Missouri provides vertically integrated electric service, with generating capacity of over 10,200 megawatts, and natural gas distribution service. Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois develops regional electric transmission projects. For more information, visit Ameren.com, or follow us at @AmerenCorp, Facebook.com/AmerenCorp, or LinkedIn/company/Ameren.

