Ameren Illinois Announces Pricing of First Mortgage Bonds Offering due 2049

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameren Illinois Company, a subsidiary of Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE), announced today the pricing of a public offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 4.50% first mortgage bonds due 2049 at 99.907% of their principal amount. The transaction is expected to close on Nov. 15, 2018.

Ameren Illinois intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to pay at maturity the $312.9 million aggregate principal amount of its 9.75% senior secured notes due Nov. 15, 2018 and to repay short-term debt.

BNP Paribas Securities Corp., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, Mizuho Securities USA LLC, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc. and KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus and related prospectus supplement. A prospectus supplement related to the offering will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, when available, for the offering may be obtained on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov, or by contacting BNP Paribas Securities Corp. toll-free at 1-800-854-5674, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC toll-free at 1-866-471-2526, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated toll-free at 1-800-294-1322, Mizuho Securities USA LLC toll-free at 1-866-271-7403 or SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc. toll-free at 1-800-685-4786.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the first mortgage bonds or any other securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which, or to any person to whom, such an offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful.

About Ameren Illinois

Ameren Illinois delivers energy to 1.2 million electric and 816,000 natural gas customers in Illinois. Ameren Illinois' service territory covers more than 1,200 communities and 43,700 square miles and its mission is to power the quality of life.

