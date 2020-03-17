Ameren Missouri Announces Pricing of First Mortgage Bonds Offering due 2030

ST. LOUIS, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Electric Company, doing business as Ameren Missouri, a subsidiary of Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE), announced today the pricing of a public offering of $465 million aggregate principal amount of 2.95% first mortgage bonds due 2030 at 99.914% of their principal amount. The transaction is expected to close on March 20, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Ameren Missouri intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to repay a portion of its short‑term debt, including short-term debt incurred in connection with its repayment at maturity of $85.0 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.00% senior secured notes due Feb. 1, 2020 and borrowings by Ameren Missouri under its credit facility.

MUFG Securities Americas Inc., TD Securities (USA) LLC, U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc. and Fifth Third Securities, Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. C.L. King & Associates, Inc., R. Seelaus & Co., LLC and Samuel A. Ramirez & Company, Inc. are acting as co-managers.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus and related prospectus supplement. A prospectus supplement related to the offering will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, when available, for the offering may be obtained on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov, or by contacting MUFG Securities Americas Inc. by phone at 1-877-649-6848 or by mail at MUFG Securities Americas Inc., 1221 Avenue of the Americas, 6th Floor, New York, NY 10020, Attn: Capital Markets Group.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the first mortgage bonds and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which, or to any person to whom, such an offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful.

About Ameren Missouri

Ameren Missouri has been providing electric and gas service for more than 100 years, and the company's electric rates are among the lowest in the nation. Ameren Missouri's mission is to power the quality of life for its 1.2 million electric and 130,000 natural gas customers in central and eastern Missouri. The company's service area covers 64 counties and more than 500 communities, including the greater St. Louis area. For more information, visit Ameren.com/Missouri or follow us on Twitter at @AmerenMissouri or Facebook.com/AmerenMissouri.

SOURCE Ameren Corporation

Related Links

https://www.ameren.com

