Ameren Missouri Selects Landis+Gyr for Advanced Metering Solution

ALPHARETTA, Ga., April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Landis+Gyr (SWISS: LAND.SW) announced it has reached an agreement to support Ameren Missouri's Smart Meter Project, including deployment of 1.4 million advanced meters and a utility IoT network.

Ameren Missouri will deploy Landis+Gyr's Gridstream® Connect solution, including 1.27 million advanced electricity meters and 130,000 gas meters. The contract also includes an extension of Landis+Gyr's meter data management system (MDMS) and Command Center head-end system.

"This contract builds on our more than 20-year relationship with Ameren Missouri, which was one of the first utilities to operate a fixed-network meter reading system, and is a key part of the utility's Smart Energy Plan as a platform for future energy management initiatives," said Prasanna Venkatesan, President and CEO of the Americas region at Landis+Gyr. "With Gridstream Connect, the utility has the ability to run a variety of applications and connect with sensors and devices across the system to ensure long-term support for customer engagement, distributed energy resource integration and improved reliability."

The agreement also includes an extension of managed services provided by Landis+Gyr that cover network monitoring and maintenance. Network deployment is scheduled to begin in January 2020.

"The new technology not only helps grid resiliency and efficiency, it provides a platform for customers to make informed energy management decisions," said Jeff Esserman, Ameren Missouri's Director of Smart Meter Program Strategy and Implementation. "Updating metering and networking infrastructure is a significant part of Ameren's Missouri's Smart Energy Plan to transform and modernize the energy grid for future generations, as well as the way customers receive and consume energy. Our plan creates a smarter, stronger and more integrated system that offers more energy options while enabling more control for our customers."

Landis+Gyr's Gridstream Connect platform blends flexible network communication options with intelligent grid-edge devices, sensors and meters, providing utilities and consumers information, control and automation for improved energy management.

About Ameren Missouri

Ameren Missouri has been providing electric and gas service for more than 100 years, and the company's electric rates are among the lowest in the nation. Ameren Missouri's mission is to power the quality of life for its 1.2 million electric and 130,000 natural gas customers in central and eastern Missouri. The company's service area covers 64 counties and more than 500 communities, including the greater St. Louis area. For more information, visit Ameren.com/Missouri and follow @AmerenMissouri or Facebook.com/AmerenMissouri.

About Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr is the leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions for the utility sector. Offering one of the broadest portfolios of products and services to address complex industry challenges, the company delivers comprehensive solutions for the foundation of a smarter grid, including smart metering, distribution network sensing and automation tools, load control, and analytics. Landis+Gyr operates in over 30 countries across five continents. With sales of approximately USD 1.7 billion, the company employs c. 6,000 people with the sole mission of helping the world manage energy better. More information is available at landisgyr.com.

SOURCE Landis+Gyr

Related Links

http://www.landisgyr.com

