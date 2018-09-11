Ameren Offers More Transparency of Environmental Stewardship Programs in New Report

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameren Corporation (NYSE : AEE ) today expanded its environmental stewardship commitment to its customers and investors by voluntarily participating in a new environmental, social, governance and sustainability-related (ESG/sustainability) reporting template. The new template, coordinated by the Edison Electric Institute (EEI), is the only industry-focused and investor-driven ESG reporting framework. Ameren's report using the Version 1 template is now available under the Environmental, Social and Governance section at AmerenInvestors.com.

"We remain dedicated to operating in a sustainable manner by delivering superior customer value, creating a values-based safety culture, and making investments in our energy delivery systems that keep environmental stewardship in the forefront," said Gwen Mizell, senior director of corporate social responsibility for Ameren. "Ameren has been actively involved in the development of this template after recognizing the need for clarity and transparency around this important topic."

Ameren also participated in the initial pilot of the EEI ESG/sustainability reporting structure in March of this year using 2016 data. The template framework aims to provide electric industry investors with more uniform and consistent ESG/sustainability metrics. Version 1 incorporates 2017 data and includes more EEI-member companies' participation, giving investors and others the most up-to-date information available.

"The electric power industry is leading the way to a clean and affordable energy future," said Tom Kuhn, EEI president. "The updated template will enable Ameren to present its ESG and sustainability-related efforts in an accurate, timely, and concise manner favored by investors."

The framework includes both qualitative information, including ESG/sustainability governance and strategy, and quantitative information, including data covering emissions, generation assets, portfolio data, and human and natural resources. The EEI ESG template provides information in a measurable and consistent format for investors and customers to accurately assess the long-term ESG/sustainability progression towards a sustainable energy future.

About Ameren

St. Louis-based Ameren Corporation powers the quality of life for 2.4 million electric customers and more than 900,000 natural gas customers in a 64,000-square-mile area through its Ameren Missouri and Ameren Illinois rate-regulated utility subsidiaries. Ameren Illinois provides electric transmission and distribution service and natural gas distribution service. Ameren Missouri provides electric generation, transmission and distribution service, as well as natural gas distribution service. Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois develops, owns and operates rate-regulated regional electric transmission projects. For more information, visit Ameren.com, or follow us on Twitter at @AmerenCorp, Facebook.com/AmerenCorp, or LinkedIn/company/Ameren.

