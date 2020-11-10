Ameren Recognized as 2021 Military Friendly® Employer

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ameren is announcing that it has earned the 2021 Military Friendly® Employers designation. This marks the twelfth consecutive year Ameren has garnered this prestigious designation, cementing it as one of the leading companies in the nation for recruiting and retaining veterans.

"We are proud of the ongoing accomplishments and contributions made by our veteran co-workers," said Mark Lindgren, senior vice president, corporate communications and chief human resources officer for Ameren Corporation. "Their strong work ethic, transferable skills and commitment to teamwork make them ideal team members who help us deliver on our mission to Power the Quality of Life for our customers in the many communities we serve."

Military Friendly® is the military ratings division of VIQTORY, a service-disabled, veteran-owned business. Since 2003, the Military Friendly® Employers list has come to set the standard for organizations to provide the best opportunities for veterans and their spouses. This list provides a comprehensive guide for veterans and their families using data sources through continuously improved methodology, criteria, and weightings developed with help of an independent research firm, and proprietary survey information from participating organizations.

"Building and maintaining strong military and diversity programs is not just about policy, it's about being dedicated to a holistic approach, having a vision and consistently evolving," said Kayla Lopez, director of military partnerships for VIQTORY. "The Military Friendly Employers list showcases companies with a strategic plan, initiatives, and goals that produce positive outcomes for veterans, service members and their families."

In addition to Ameren's efforts to recruit and retain military members and spouses, the company sponsors the Ameren Military-Veteran Employees (AMVE) group that supports military veteran team members and is a resource for all Ameren co-workers and the community. AMVE supports military service members by honoring co-workers for their service, providing support to active duty employees and their families by sending care packages, providing other services, and recognizing military service and accomplishments.

"As a group, we are truly passionate about serving as a resource for our military co-workers and their families, by sponsoring ongoing programs and projects that assist them and veterans throughout the communities we serve," said Celeste Settles, president of AMVE. "As an example of our commitment, in honor of Veterans Day we are promoting a companywide Virtual Wall of Honor, communicating opportunities to support our community partners and conducting a virtual care package drive for deployed service members for the holidays."

The full list of the 2021 Military Friendly® Employers has been released on www.militaryfriendly.com and will be officially published in the December 2020 issue of G.I. Jobs® Magazine.

About Ameren Corporation

St. Louis-based Ameren Corporation powers the quality of life for 2.4 million electric customers and more than 900,000 natural gas customers in a 64,000-square-mile area through its Ameren Missouri and Ameren Illinois rate-regulated utility subsidiaries. Ameren Illinois provides electric transmission and distribution service and natural gas distribution service. Ameren Missouri provides electric service generation, transmission and distribution services, as well as natural gas distribution service. Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois develops, owns and operates rate-regulated electric transmission projects. For more information, visit Ameren.com, or follow us on Twitter at @AmerenCorp, Facebook.com/AmerenCorp, or LinkedIn.com/company/Ameren.

About Military Friendly®

Military Friendly® is the standard that measures an organization's commitment, effort and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefit for the military community. Only about 15 organizations competed for Military Friendly® designation upon its founding in 2003. Today, that number is over 1,500. Military Friendly® ratings are owned and produced by VIQTORY, Inc., a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business founded in 2001. They are not affiliated with or endorsed by the U.S. Department of Defense or the federal government. The data-driven Military Friendly® lists and methodology can be found at www.MilitaryFriendly.com. Data calculations are evaluated for completeness and accuracy by Ernst & Young.

