America Digital Launches its First Late Night Digital Show America2night with the Vision of Emilio Braun Burillo

With updated content that covers events, entertainment, cinema, fashion, life-style, home design, among others; it is hosted by two of the most recognized industry influencers, Heloisa Alves and Pollito Tropical, as they interact by the participating audience generating friendly and immediate engagement. Collaborating with Heloisa and Pollito are correspondents and experts in sports, events, events of interest, fitness and beauty provide the effective and up-to-date news instantly.

During its first week the show had a reach of more than 15,000 connections live on Facebook and exceeded 3,000 on YouTube and more than 25,000 per broadcast in simultaneous simulcast at 9 PM local time.

Emilio Braun, in charge of this project, seeks to promote the digital area of America TeVe to reach more than 200 million Spanish speaking people in the world.

