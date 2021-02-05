America First Credit Union Chooses Diebold Nixdorf As End-To-End Channel Partner To Power ATM Fleet And Payments Processing

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a global leader in driving connected commerce for the financial and retail industries, announced today that America First Credit Union will implement its VynamicTM Payments software to transform their terminal driving and transaction switching capabilities. As part of its fleet upgrade initiative, America First will also install DN SeriesTM ATMs to offer new member-centric experiences and more secure banking interactions to its members.

America First is the sixth largest credit union in America with more than 1,165,000 members. By implementing Diebold Nixdorf's Vynamic Payments platform, the credit union will gain full control of their self-service channel, making it easier to add additional functionality, such as cash recycling and personalized marketing to members. Vynamic Payments provides a fast and flexible API and microservices platform to quickly deploy new transactions and business processes, while future-proofing the institution's ability to adapt to changing payment types, regulations and consumer behaviors.

The credit union's fleet of Diebold Nixdorf ATMs also leverages Vynamic Security, a multi-layered security platform to protect from physical, logical and fraud attacks, keeping member data safe and secure. Vynamic View software will be implemented later this year. Vynamic View is a suite of monitoring and reporting capabilities that ensure up-to-date software, pull insightful information on fleet components and drive a more comprehensive operation, guaranteeing always-on availability.

Scott Ellis, executive vice president, chief information officer, at America First Credit Union said: "America First is excited to continue our long-standing relationship with Diebold Nixdorf. Our search for a replacement enterprise payments system quickly focused on the robust capabilities of the Vynamic Payments software. This holistic Diebold Nixdorf solution will provide a true, end-to-end digital channel that will greatly benefit our members. Our expanded partnership with Diebold Nixdorf will allow us to continue to offer innovative products and services."

Manish Choudhary, senior vice president, Software, at Diebold Nixdorf said: "We are thrilled to continue our partnership with America First on their innovation journey. Our software solutions will enable the credit union to easily roll out new features and provide a more secure banking experience to its members. Most importantly, America First Credit Union members can get their banking needs taken care of promptly with the most modern ATM banking experience available in the industry today."

The rollout of new DN Series ATMs and Vynamic software suite is expected to be completed in 2021.

About America First Credit Union

Proudly celebrating 81 years of servicing members and a long-standing history, America First Credit Union has become one of the largest, most stable and most progressive credit unions in the country, and has remained a member-owned, not-for-profit cooperative financial institution. Today, America First has 128 locations, and is the eighth largest credit union in assets in the United States with over $14.4 billion, and the sixth largest credit union in membership in America with more than 1,165,000 members.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. We automate, digitize and transform the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 22,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

Twitter: @DieboldNixdorf

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/diebold

Facebook: www.facebook.com/DieboldNixdorf

YouTube: www.youtube.com/dieboldnixdorf

SOURCE Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated