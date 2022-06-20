America First Endorses Deborah Adeimy for U.S. House in Florida's 22nd Congressional District

WASHINGTON, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- America First Political Committee today announced the full endorsement of DEBORAH ADEIMY FOR CONGRESS in Florida's 22nd Congressional district.

America First has determined Deborah Adeimy has the most required attributes and is the only Republican candidate capable of defeating Democrat incumbent Lois Frankel in November 2022.

Term Limit Pledge Second Amendment Pledge

Deborah Adeimy is from a fifth-generation native family, therefore is knowledgeable of Florida's 22nd Congressional district (Palm Beach County). Unlike the other Candidates, Deborah has family roots in the community and strong business relationships throughout her hometown District. She is a seasoned businesswoman with significant credentials, economic experience and over thirty years in the financial services industry. Deborah has the economic insight and extensive monetary knowledge America needs right now in Congress. She uniquely has a dedicated, personal stake in well Representing her hometown in U.S. Congress, to the advantage of FL District 22.

America First is strongly encouraging the other Republican candidates in the 22nd district Primary election to show unity behind Deborah Adeimy and the Republican Party.

America First intends to put its complete political support behind Deborah Adeimy for Congress. Deborah has signed the binding America First 'Term Limit' and 'Second Amendment' pledges.

About America First Political Committee:

Our mission is to protect the integrity of the U.S. Constitution, American traditions, promote Conservative Political Candidates and Policy that puts America First.

America First Contact:

Contact: J. Stephens

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.americafirstpc.org

Phone: 202-495-1505

SOURCE America First Political Committee