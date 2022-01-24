America First Forms a Congressional Candidate Committee to Primary RINO Carlos Gimenez (FL-26)

WASHINGTON, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- America First Political Committee announced today the formation of a Congressional Candidate Committee to remove Florida Congressman Carlos Gimenez (FL-26 Congressional District) from Congress. Gimenez has become 'Persona Non Grata' in the 26th Congressional District due to his Socialist voting record.

America First will make a formal endorsement in the near future of a Conservative Republican Candidate to Primary Gimenez in the August 23, 2022 election. Gimenez is NOT supported by America First, Donald Trump or the Republican Party.

RINO Carlos Gimenez (FL-26) Votes Socialist Democrat RINO Carlos Gimenez (FL-26)

Carlos Gimenez has voted with Nancy Pelosi and the radical leftists. Gimenez also defended disgraced Liz Cheney after she voted in favor of the 'Sham Impeachment' against Donald Trump. Gimenez doubled down in defending Cheney after the Republican Caucus censored and removed Liz Cheney from Republican Party Leadership.

Gimenez also voted for the 'January 6' Socialist Democrat witch hunt against American Citizens and Republican voters. Gimenez, like Liz Cheney openly votes and sides with the Socialist Democrats.

Some other notable examples of Gimenez Socialist votes include:

Gimenez openly supported and voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016. That alone was grounds for expulsion from the GOP;

Gimenez voted with Nancy Pelosi on H.R. 550, to allow the federal government to create a database, track unvaccinated Americans, who could be targeted, segregated, discriminated against, and forced to comply with vaccination mandates;

Gimenez voted with Nancy Pelosi on Anti-Second Amendment legislation HR-8, making it more difficult for law-abiding citizens to purchase, own, carry, and use a firearm;

Gimenez voted with Nancy Pelosi on H.R. 6 for 'Open Borders and Amnesty' to over 20 million criminal illegal aliens, which would permanently avoid deportation, obtain a pathway to citizenship, and full voting rights;

Gimenez also voted with Nancy Pelosi to strip Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of all Congressional Committee positions.

About America First Political Committee:

Our mission is to protect the integrity of the U.S. Constitution, promote conservative political candidates and policy that puts America First.

America First Contact:

Contact: J. Stephens

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.americafirstpc.org Phone: 202-495-1505

SOURCE America First Political Committee