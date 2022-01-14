America First Initiates Actions to Remove RINO Carlos Gimenez (FL-26) from the Republican Party

WASHINGTON, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- America First Political Committee today formally initiated actions to remove Censured Florida Congressman Carlos Gimenez (FL-26 Congressional District) from the Republican Party. Gimenez has become 'Persona Non Grata' in the 26th Congressional District and the State of Florida.

Carlos Gimenez, a Republican in name only (RINO), otherwise known as a Socialist Democrat, has a long record of supporting radical socialist policy, dating back to his time as Miami-Dade Mayor. As Miami-Dade Mayor, Gimenez locked down and destroyed small businesses. Gimenez was also tainted with corruption and ethics accusations including unauthorized business dealings with Communist China.

In Washington, D.C., Carlos Gimenez has voted with Nancy Pelosi and the radical leftists. Gimenez also defended disgraced Liz Cheney after she voted in favor of the 'Sham Impeachment' against Donald Trump. Gimenez doubled down in defending Cheney after the Republican Caucus censored and removed Liz Cheney from Republican Party Leadership. Gimenez went further in voting for the 'January 6' Socialist Democrat witch hunt against American Citizens and Republican voters.

America First has been actively involved in censuring and removing RINO Liz Cheney from the Wyoming Republican Party and stripping her of all leadership positions in the Republican Party.

Gimenez, like Liz Cheney openly votes and sides with the Socialist Democrats. Some notable examples include:

Gimenez openly supported and voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016. That alone was grounds for expulsion from the GOP. After supporting and voting for Hillary Clinton in 2016, Gimenez 'hustled" Donald Trump and flipped to support and 'supposedly vote for' Trump in 2020;

Gimenez voted with Nancy Pelosi on H.R. 550, to allow the federal government to create a database, track unvaccinated Americans, who could be targeted, segregated, discriminated against, and forced to comply with vaccination mandates;

Gimenez voted with Nancy Pelosi on Anti-Second Amendment legislation HR-8, making it more difficult for law-abiding citizens to purchase, own, carry, and use a firearm;

Gimenez voted with Nancy Pelosi on H.R. 6 for 'Open Borders and Amnesty' to over 20 million criminal illegal aliens, which would permanently avoid deportation, obtain a pathway to citizenship, and full voting rights;

Gimenez also voted with Nancy Pelosi to strip Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of all Congressional Committee positions.

