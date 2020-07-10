America Recognizes Chronic Disease Day 2020 with Good Days

Chronic diseases are responsible for seven of the top 10 causes of death in America and account for more than 90 percent of annual healthcare spending. Chronic Disease Day promotes healthy living so that our healthcare system can better support individuals with unpreventable chronic conditions and invisible illnesses. With more than 133 million Americans suffering from at least one chronic illness, Chronic Disease Day helps raise awareness about the impact of chronic disease in America and equips people with the knowledge and resources to take action to reduce the risk of chronic disease.

"Chronic diseases in the United States are on the rise and with the added risk of COVID-19, it is more important than ever that Americans take daily steps towards better health and well-being to reduce the likelihood of developing a life-altering condition," said Clorinda Walley, president of Good Days. "If we reduce the overwhelming costs of preventable illness in this country, we can focus more resources to support access to care for those who live with unpreventable and costly chronic conditions."

"Good Days is proud to have more than 30 governors across the country join us in proclaiming today Chronic Disease Day. Despite the many responsibilities and crises that today's governors face given the ongoing pandemic, we are heartened to see so many public officials take the time to officially recognize this day with us," said Randie Odebralski, COO of Good Days and Chairman of the patient advocacy coalition United for Charitable Assistance (UCA). "I want to give a special thank you to our proclamation sponsors this year and to all of our UCA coalition partners. Your grassroots support makes this awareness day possible and makes a difference in your communities and across the country."

As part of Chronic Disease Day, Good Days will host a livestream educational event on Friday, July 10, at 12pm est with keynote speaker Dr. Eliseo J. Perez-Stable, Director of the National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities and remarks by Congressman Joseph Kennedy (D-MA). To join the livestream, visit www.facebook.org/mygooddaysorg .

This year's Chronic Disease Day was made possible with support from our sponsor Wellacopia and leading patient advocate groups including the American Liver Foundation, Bone Marrow & Cancer Foundation, Chronically Capable, Chronic Disease Coalition, Danny's Dose, Fabry Support & Information Group, Fight Like A Warrior, GBS CIDP Foundation International, Hope for Hemophilia, National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc., Patient Services Inc., Project Sleep, Suffering the Silence, UCA, and the US Hereditary Angioedema Association.

ABOUT GOOD DAYS

Good Days is a national, independent 501(c)(3) non-profit charitable organization that makes life-saving and life-extending treatments affordable. Since 2003, Good Days has provided more than 800,000 grants and helped more than 500,000 people with access to healthcare resources. Contact us at [email protected] .

