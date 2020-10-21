America Will Rally for Afterschool Tomorrow as 21st Annual Lights On Afterschool Events Are Held Across the Country

WASHINGTON, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Events focused on academics, civic engagement, STEM education, social and emotional well-being, bullying prevention, mental and physical health, and much more are taking place in every corner of the country tomorrow as America celebrates Lights On Afterschool. For the 21st consecutive year, the only national rally for afterschool will showcase the skills students hone and talents they develop at their afterschool programs – in many cases with virtual events this year.

The Afterschool Alliance organizes Lights On Afterschool to underscore the need to invest in afterschool programs, which have stepped up during the pandemic to provide virtual educational activities, deliver meals and enrichment kits, help families bridge the digital divide, check in with children to ensure their social and emotional needs are being met, connect families to social services, care for the children of essential workers and first responders, and much more.

On Thursday, October 22, Nickelodeon and the National Urban League have teamed up with the Afterschool Alliance for a national Youth Town Hall for Lights On Afterschool. Youth leaders will share their afterschool experiences (pre- and during COVID) and discuss what youth need to thrive and what leaders can do to help all youth reach their potential. America's Got Talent winner Darci Lynne will be a special guest.

On Friday, October 23, the Million Girls Moonshot and NASA will provide afterschool youth with an out-of-this world Lights On experience when students speak live to astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli about her journey to becoming an astronaut and about the Artemis mission to land on the moon.

The New York skyline shined for afterschool last night when the Empire State Building was lit in yellow and blue. Other landmarks to be lit for afterschool this week include Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, the Indianapolis Power & Light Building, the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in Louisiana, the Branson Ferris Wheel in Missouri, the State Capitol in Pennsylvania, the Governor M. Cuomo Bridge in New York, and the Pawtucket Bridge in Rhode Island.

A list of local Lights On Afterschool events is here. To find other events in your area, see this map.

