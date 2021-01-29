American Academy of Forensic Sciences Holds Virtual 73rd Annual Scientific Meeting Feb. 15-19, 2021

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 73rd Annual Scientific Meeting of the American Academy of Forensic Sciences (AAFS) will take place Feb. 15-19, 2021, virtually hosted by VFairs Virtual Events Software. The event platform will be accessible through the meeting landing page. Themed "One Academy Pursuing Justice Through Truth in Evidence," AAFS President Jeri Ropero Miller, PhD, will lead the scientific community of nearly 4,000 national and international forensic professionals in the discussion of the most current research and updates in their fields and exchange ideas through collaboration, networking, and cross-pollination of knowledge across the forensic community.

More than 1,000 scientific papers, seminars, workshops, and other special sessions will be presented relating to the 11 disciplines of the forensic sciences, covering a multi­disciplinary range of human, technical, medical, and scientific endeavors to search for the truth in the name of justice.

This year, the exhibit hall will be accessible all five days. A vast number of exhibitors will showcase the cutting-edge technology and services of this ever-changing profession through our dynamic and visual virtual event platform. To learn more about becoming an exhibitor at AAFS 2021, visit our website.

Wednesday, Feb. 17, will kickoff at 8 a.m. with the opening Keynote Address, "In Pursuit of Equity," from Michigan State University Professor Beronda L. Montgomery, where she will examine the growth and success of a broad range of individuals in an evolving society that is facing a number of challenges and changes.

Following the Keynote Address, the Plenary Session, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., will examine the foundational elements of all forensic sciences, including the identification of objective data gleaned from the analysis of evidence and the subsequent presentation of findings to the trier of fact. A panel discussion will follow the presentations from multiple speakers, including AAFS President, Dr. Jeri Ropero-Miller. View the full Meeting Program here.

For updates on AAFS during the scientific meeting, visit the AAFS newsfeed at www.news.aafs.org.

COMPLIMENTARY REGISTRATION FOR JOURNALISTS: Individuals looking to document a current direct connection with the news media may receive a complimentary registration to the meeting. Such individuals must provide appropriate credentials verifying their status as a member of the press. Anyone seeking access to any aspect of the annual meeting must be registered. Press wishing to attend a workshop are required to pay the additional fee ($100 for ½ day; $150 for full day).

About AAFS

The American Academy of Forensic Sciences is a multidisciplinary professional organization providing leader­ship to advance science and its application to the legal system. The objectives of the Academy are to promote professionalism, integrity, competency, and education, and to foster research, improve practice, and encourage collaboration in the forensic sciences.

Organized in 1948, AAFS serves a distinguished and diverse membership of more than 6,600 forensic science professionals who are the focal point for public information when forensic-science issues are addressed in the public domain. AAFS publishes the internationally recognized Journal of Forensic Sciences. For more informa­tion, visit www.aafs.org .

