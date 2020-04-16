American Accident Advice Launches New Accident Advice Referral Company

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Accident Advice launched its new accident referral company and services on April 1, 2020.

American Accident Advice

American Accident Advice (A.A.A.) is a nonprofit 501c3 national accident referral company currently serving the state of Tennessee, Alabama, and Georgia. The company provides accident victims with information and free online resources. A person calls in and will receive a free consultation. The consultation helps those suffering receive guidance on the next steps for "what to do after an auto or motorcycle accident" and partners the caller with doctors, attorneys, and/or chiropractors in their region who can address their specific medical/legal needs.

Some sources claim that most people who have suffered from a collision injury are not aware of the health care compensations they may be owed. Many accident victims live with debilitating pain, suffering needlessly because the injured party may believe they cannot afford medical care.

Thus, American Accident Advice bridges the gap between injured victims and personal injury information. The referral company listens and cares for its callers. American Accident Advice refers trusted specialists, so callers can get on the path to recovery and get their life back.

American Accident Advice refers injured victims to doctors and medical professionals who specialize in headaches, backaches, whiplash, shoulder pain, knee pain, hip pain, back pain, or any other debilitating conditions resulting from a collision, whether severe or not. An extensive network of physicians, specialists,injury lawyers, chiropractors, and medical professionals are standing by to help injured victims, free of charge.

For more information on a no-cost consultation, call 855-USA-4-AAA or visit americanaccidentadvice.org

For media or press inquiries, please contact media relations liaison, Claudia Tran, at [email protected]

About American Accident Advice

American Accident Advice (A.A.A.) is a nonprofit 501c3 national accident referral company serving all of Tennessee, Alabama, and Georgia, offering accident victims a free "first steps" consultation to help injured parties partner with a doctor, attorney, and/or chiropractor in their region who can treat their specific needs. All consultations are at no cost to victims seeking relief from headaches, backaches, whiplash, shoulder pain, knee pain, hip pain, back pain, or other debilitating conditions resulting from an auto accident or collision.

Related Images

image1.jpg

Related Links

Website

SOURCE American Accident Advice