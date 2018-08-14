American Addiction Centers Names Dr. Lawrence Weinstein as Chief Medical Officer

"We are fortunate to have a physician of Dr. Weinstein's caliber serving as chief medical officer," said Michael Nanko, Ph.D., president and COO of American Addiction Centers. "Dr. Weinstein's extensive background in the clinical and operational aspects of behavioral health, as well as medical leadership, aligns with AAC's continued commitment to provide evidenced-based care and innovative treatment to our patients."

To learn more about American Addiction Centers' treatment centers, visit www.americanaddictioncenters.org.

Dr. Weinstein most recently served as chief medical officer at Humana Behavioral Health, a position he held since 2011. During his tenure, he provided oversight for clinical management and played a key role in medical policy development, new technology assessments and practice guidelines. Prior to that role, he served as senior vice president of medical affairs for Catasys, Inc. in California, where he was a key player in the managed care and government provider marketplace. His career highlights also include serving as the regional medical director / senior plan officer for the department of managed health care at PacifiCare Behavioral Health in California, where he directed the development and delivery of quality medical services to more than 4 million people.

"My main focus will be on the patients that entrust their care to AAC," said Dr. Weinstein. "I want them to receive the best possible care and the same outstanding experience, regardless of the facility in which they receive treatment. By infusing a clinical quality mindset throughout the organization, patient outcomes will continue to improve and AAC will remain at the forefront of addiction treatment."

The announcement of Dr. Weinstein's appointment to chief medical officer coincides with the news that AAC's current national medical director, Dr. Mark Calarco, has been promoted to national medical director for clinical diagnostics. In this role, Dr. Calarco will work closely with Addiction Labs to conduct medical and laboratory research as well as develop innovative products and services that will improve patient outcomes. He will also focus on establishing key partnerships to expand laboratory operations.

About American Addiction Centers



American Addiction Centers is a leading provider of inpatient and outpatient substance abuse treatment services. We treat clients who are struggling with drug addiction, alcohol addiction, and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues. We currently operate substance abuse treatment facilities located throughout the United States. These facilities are focused on delivering effective clinical care and treatment solutions. For more information, please find us at AmericanAddictionCenters.org or follow us on Twitter @AAC_Tweet.

