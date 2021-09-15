American Advisors Group (AAG) Launches New Online Loan Portal for Greater Consumer Ease and Convenience

"We're always looking for ways to make our products more convenient for seniors and that now means providing more online capabilities," said Martin Lenoir, AAG's Chief Marketing Officer. "The pandemic pushed older Americans into the digital world and that prompted us to make some improvements. Now many of our customers expect to handle their paperwork digitally and prefer the flexibility that the online portal gives them."

AAG mortgage applicants now have access to information through a reliable AAG online portal that provides several new features including:

Automated loan status updates

Notifications when a document is needed

The ability to view documents required to clear the loan

Ability to electronically upload loan documentation

The Pew Research Center recently released data that shows Americans 60 and older are spending more time in front of their screens than a decade ago. The amount of time that Americans ages 60 and older spend on their electronic devices has risen almost half an hour per day over the past decade, according to the Pew Research Center analysis of Bureau Labor Statistics data, even as screen time among younger people has held steady. According to AARP research, more older adults (44%) view tech more positively as a way to stay connected, than they did before Covid-19.

Initial feedback from customers has been positive as seniors have appreciated the increased transparency and ability to see transactions online. AAG will continue to offer its traditional loan process with hard copy documents and mail services alongside its online portal for those who do not have access to internet or prefer the in-person method. AAG also just announced the ability for customers to choose an E-sign option for closing documents, resulting in an easier overall process.

AAG's consumer website, AAG.com, attracts over 40,000 visits per month and the company expects the new online portal to become more popular as more seniors continue to adopt technology.

