American Airlines, AT&T, IFC And Subaru Of America To Serve As Premier Sponsors Of The 2019 Spirit Awards

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Film Independent announced today its sponsors for the 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards, which will be held on the beach in Santa Monica on Saturday, February 23, 2019. Hosted by Aubrey Plaza, the awards ceremony will be broadcast live on Facebook Watch and IFC at 5:00 pm ET / 2:00 pm PT. Now in its 34th year, the Spirit Awards is an annual celebration honoring artist-driven films made with an economy of means by filmmakers whose films embody independence and originality.

The 2019 Spirit Awards is sponsored by Premier Sponsors American Airlines, AT&T, IFC and Subaru of America, Inc. Rocket Mortgage® by Quicken Loans® is the Official Sponsor of the Voting Process. FIJI Water is the Official Water. Hangar One Vodka and Maestro Dobel Tequila are the Official Spirits. JNSQ Wines is the Official Wine. Getty Images is the Official Photographer. Town & Country Event Rentals is the Exclusive Rental Company.

American Airlines is proud to return for its fifth year as the official airline and a Premier Sponsor of the Spirit Awards. For the second straight year, in partnership with Film Independent, American is recognizing the importance of women in film and in every industry by awarding $50,000 to an independent female filmmaker. The Bonnie Award is named after Bonnie Tiburzi Caputo, the first female pilot to fly for a major U.S. airline. Bonnie flew for American for 26 years before retiring. She will be attending the Spirit Awards this Saturday. American's commitment to Los Angeles began more than 70 years ago as one of LAX's first commercial carriers. Today, the airline continues to grow and strengthen its presence at the hub through significant direct and indirect investments in the region. American offers over 200 flights per day from LAX to 70 destinations worldwide and is the only airline to serve five continents directly from Los Angeles.

AT&T is excited to be a part of this year's Film Independent Spirit Awards. AT&T is committed to supporting the art of filmmaking through access, innovation and technology with creators around the globe. As one of the largest communications and entertainment companies, AT&T helps millions connect to their passions – no matter where they are. We're one of the world's largest providers of pay TV. With DIRECTV and DIRECTV NOW, we deliver entertainment people love to talk about. Our smart, highly secure solutions serve over 3 million global businesses – nearly all of the Fortune 1000. Additional information about AT&T and its products and services is available at http://about.att.com. Follow our news on Twitter at @ATT, on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/att and YouTube at http://www.youtube.com/att.

IFC is the home of offbeat, unexpected comedies. Acclaimed series Documentary Now!, Brockmire, Baroness von Sketch Show and upcoming series Sherman's Showcase and Year of the Rabbit air alongside fan-favorite movies and comedic cult TV shows. IFC is owned and operated by AMC Networks Inc., and available across multiple platforms. IFC is Always On, Slightly Off.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill production plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $120 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 40,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.

For the sixth consecutive year, FIJI Water® will serve as the Official Water of the 34th Annual Film Independent Spirit Awards honoring excellence in American independent filmmaking. FIJI Water® will be tray passed to guests upon arrival and will be featured on every table inside the award show during the televised ceremony. FIJI® Water, natural artesian water bottled at the source in Viti Levu (Fiji Islands), is the No. 1 imported premium bottled water in the United States. FIJI Water, known for its iconic square bottle, soft mouth feel and unique mineral profile, is the water of choice among discerning consumers and top chefs. Widely available at fine restaurants and hotels, all major retail channels and through a convenient home/business delivery service, FIJI Water has expanded globally to more than 80 countries. To discover Earth's Finest Water, please visit http://www.fijiwater.com/, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

Founded in Alameda, California, Hangar 1® Vodka began production in 2001 in an old WWII aircraft hangar, the inspiration for the brand's name. Using traditional European eau de vie techniques, the finest Midwestern grain and ripe California wine grapes are combined to create an incomparably smooth vodka with a softening hint of fruit essence. Hangar 1 introduced its "Straight" vodka in 2002 and has since gone on to redefine the flavored vodka category by incorporating just-harvested fruits purchased from local farms. Its core line of flavored extensions includes Mandarin Blossom, Makrut Lime and Buddha's Hand Citron. In 2014, Hangar 1 Vodka moved to a nearby hangar space to set-up its own distillery and visitor center with the leadership of a new Head Distiller, Caley Shoemaker. Hangar 1 Vodka is proud to create American- made vodka using traditional distillation methods and the finest ingredients that nature has to offer. For more information, visit www.hangarone.com

Dobel Tequila is the world's first crystal-clear aged tequila with the complexity of aged cognacs combined with the crispness of luxury vodkas. Dobel Tequila is a unique blend of extra-anejo, anejo, and reposado tequila blended and filtered to produce a crystal clear liquid. The tequila is produced in small batches aged in oak casks from Southern Europe and every step of the process is done by hand. Dobel Tequila is recognized for its superior smoothness and iconic packaging which includes a stopper and a modern twist on a vintage apothecary-style bottle, a heavily embossed bottle whose design is inspired by the laboratory sample bottles used by the distillery's Maestro Tequileros (Master Distillers). Dobel Tequila is available nationwide in fine bars, restaurants, and retailers - in 200 ml, 375 ml and 750 ml bottles. The 750 ml bottle retails for $49.99.

Balanced, refreshing and fabulous, JNSQ™ is a new luxury wine brand that is California-born with a French accent. Inside every collectible bottle is an attitude, style, and a certain je ne sais quoi that is hard to define and impossible to resist. Available as both a Rosé Cru and Sauvignon Blanc, both wines are made with premium grapes sourced from California's acclaimed Central Coast region. JNSQ Rosé Cru and Sauvignon Blanc (MSRP $29) is available at specialty wine retailers, top restaurants and hotels nationwide, and online at www.JNSQ.com. For more information follow JNSQ on Instagram, Facebook and Pinterest @JNSQWines and #JNSQWines.

ABOUT FILM INDEPENDENT

Film Independent is the nonprofit arts organization that champions creative independence in visual storytelling and supports a community of artists who embody diversity, innovation and uniqueness of vision. Film Independent helps filmmakers make their movies, builds an audience for their projects, and works to diversify the film industry. Film Independent's Board of Directors, filmmakers, staff and constituents is comprised of an inclusive community of individuals across ability, age, ethnicity, gender, race and sexual orientation. Anyone passionate about film can become a Member, whether you are a filmmaker, industry professional or a film lover.

In addition to producing the Spirit Awards, Film Independent produces Film Independent Presents, a year-round screening series for its members that offers unique cinematic experiences for the Los Angeles creative community and the general public.

Through annual screenings and events, Film Independent provides access to a network of like-minded artists who are driving creativity in the film industry. Film Independent's Artist Development program offers free Labs for selected writers, directors, producers and documentary filmmakers and presents year-round networking opportunities. Project Involve is Film Independent's signature program dedicated to fostering the careers of talented filmmakers from communities traditionally underrepresented in the film industry.

