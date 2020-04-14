American Appliance Recognized Once Again as The Most Professional Servicer

DENVER, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Appliance, a Denver-based luxury appliance repair company, continues to lead the nation in professional service appliance repair with their latest recognition as the Most Professional Servicer by the United Appliance Servicers Association (UASA). The company is no stranger to this coveted professional award, having been awarded the Most Professional Service Company in 2016.

American Appliance was chosen as first runner-up for the Overall Company Presentation and Experience award in the 8+ technician category during UASA's Appliance Service Training Institute conference in St. Pete Beach, FL. Hundreds of companies were evaluated in the categories of technician uniform, service vehicle, company logo, web presence, and overall customer experience during the annual conference, which is attended by more than 1,000 appliance repair professionals.

"We believe that our commitment to put the customer first sets us apart and leads to our success," said Scott Baca, president of American Appliance Group. "However, add this to being recognized by our professional industry, and it only reinforces the above-and-beyond attitude that our team works so hard to achieve. It's the cherry on top."

As a factory-certified premier partner focused exclusively on Sub-Zero, Wolf, Cove and ASKO brands, American Appliance is a standout in providing quality experiences to its growing customer base. The company prioritizes genuine, personal relationships with the 8,000 households it services and more than 10,000 customer requests it receives annually.

"Each year, we watch the competition for the Most Professional Servicer award get more and more competitive," said Lance Kimball, president of the United Appliance Servicers Association. "American Appliance is a company that not only leads the industry but redefines it through innovative programs and new technologies. With companies like American Appliance the bar keeps getting higher and higher."

American Appliance's approach to innovation in skills training, technology, brand specialization, and marketing are game-changing to customers and the industry. This past year, the company founded American Appliance University to provide a new generation with the tools needed to excel in the industry, including classroom work, infield training, and installation training. Not only does this fulfill a gap within the company as a generation of skills-based workers retires, but American Appliance is also changing career perception overall with higher than industry average salaries.

"We are honored to receive this recognition and will continue to provide outstanding customer care while ensuring our service technicians deliver optimal performance and efficiency," added Baca.

To learn more about American Appliance and their pioneering approach to service, visit http://americanappliance.biz/.

About American Appliance

Founded in 1974, American Appliance is the only factory-certified service and parts company for Sub-Zero, Wolf, Cove and ASKO brands serving the Front Range and Roaring Fork Valley. Hand selected by Sub-Zero Group, Inc., American Appliance is proud to be recognized as a premier partner servicer for the suite of luxury brands in Colorado. In addition to their exclusive status with the Sub-Zero Group, American Appliance has also been recognized twice by the United Appliance Servicers Association as the Most Professional Servicer. For more information visit www.americanappliance.com.

SOURCE American Appliance

Related Links

http://americanappliance.biz

