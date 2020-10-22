American Association for Respiratory Care Honors Tri-anim Health Services with Zenith Award

American Association for Respiratory Care HonorsTri-anim Health Services with Zenith Award Tweet this

"Earning this award is a high honor and we are thrilled to be recognized by the AARC for our service to the respiratory care community," said Tom Metcalf, President of Tri-anim. "Our unwavering mission is to serve our customers in such a way that we are contributing to their ability to deliver the best patient care and outcomes and to provide solutions that enable caregivers to save and improve patient's lives - We are delighted to receive this prestigious award," he continued.

Tri-anim serves hospitals, Group Purchasing Organizations and Health Systems customers with innovative product solutions and therapies that improve patient outcomes. Clinicians are fully supported from evaluations and trials, to implementation and ongoing education. Tri-anim's proven track-record of exceptional service, coupled with a fast, dependable distribution network, ensures the right products are delivered on time.

About Tri-anim Health Services:

For over 45 years, Tri-anim Health Services, part of the Sarnova family of companies, has been a specialty healthcare distributor of respiratory, anesthesia and other critical care supplies and equipment. From leading-edge technologies to everyday consumables, the company offers products and services designed to reduce healthcare costs, provide effective and efficient patient care and ultimately promote positive patient outcomes. For more information, visit www.tri-anim.com.

About Sarnova:

Sarnova and its family of companies: Bound Tree Medical, Cardio Partners, Emergency Medical Products and Tri-anim Health Services, have been serving the emergency medical services (EMS) and acute care markets for nearly 50 years. Sarnova is a company of Patricia Industries, a part of Investor AB, which makes significant investments in best-in-class companies with strong market positions, brands and corporate cultures. For more information, visit www.sarnova.com.

Media Contact:

Beth Scott, Director of Marketing Communications

(614) 760-5000

[email protected]

SOURCE Tri-anim Health Services

