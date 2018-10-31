American Association Of Endodontists Honors Its Military Membership With Social Media Tribute

CHICAGO, Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Newswise -- The American Association of Endodontists is expressing its gratitude to members who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces by launching a month-long social media campaign this November.

"The AAE greatly appreciates the many brave men and women who are serving and have served in our armed forces throughout the world," said Executive Director Kenneth Widelka. "Our nation's veterans selflessly answer the call to protect our freedom, and it is especially important for our organization to recognize our own members who have served."

Throughout the month of November, the AAE will be "saluting" members who have served in the military with social media posts spotlighting their service records and dental practices. The social media posts will feature special themed graphics with each service member's photo, accompanied by a short biography and links to his or her practice website or homepage. Those who are interested expressing thanks to the featured members are encouraged to like, follow and comment on the posts across the various AAE social media channels: Facebook: www.facebook.com/endodontists, Twitter: @SavingYourTeeth, Instagram: @SavingYourTeeth. LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/endodontists, and YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/rootcanalspecialists.

"This month-long campaign is a simple yet meaningful way for us to recognize our military members and thank them for their service," Widelka said.

