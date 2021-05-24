American Association of Endodontists Publishes New Position Statement on Vital Pulp Therapy

This position statement supports vital pulp therapy as a treatment option that providers may offer their patients for adult teeth with injured pulps and fully-formed roots. Previously only root canal therapy or extraction may have been considered for these teeth. Notably, the statement supports complete caries removal, with the feasibility of vital pulp therapy determined by direct inspection of the exposed dental pulp. The statement also addresses (among other considerations) the selection of biomaterials and permanent restoration.

In developing its position statement, a dedicated Special Committee of the AAE based their recommendations on many recent studies demonstrating a high rate of success for these procedures in properly selected cases.

While the paper is presented from the perspective of the specialty of endodontics, its recommendations may be useful to any practitioner in assessing his or her ability to provide vital pulp therapy for the benefit of patients.

The AAE Position Statement on Vital Pulp Therapy (2021) can be accessed online and is part of the Association's ongoing efforts to facilitate the highest standard of patient care.

