American Association of Nurse Practitioners Applauds Approval of COVID-19 Vaccine; Urges Public to Get Vaccinated

"We urge everyone to get vaccinated as soon as the vaccine is available to them," said Sophia L. Thomas, AANP President Tweet this

The nation's 290,000 NPs working across all health care settings, especially in primary care, are critical to educating and vaccinating patient populations across the country. AANP calls for NPs — along with all health care providers — to work collectively to ensure the successful distribution and delivery of vaccines. While today marks the beginning of this process, AANP will continue to stand with NPs and all health care providers to ensure that coordination and continuity of care is central to this process.

AANP supports CDC recommendations regarding the prioritization of at-risk populations, including NPs and all frontline health care workers, and looks forward to working with federal, state and local health authorities to ensure the most effective and efficient vaccination process possible to protect the health of patients nationwide.

The American Association of Nurse Practitioners® (AANP) is the largest professional membership organization for nurse practitioners (NPs) of all specialties. It represents the interests of the more than 290,000 licensed NPs in the U.S. AANP provides legislative leadership at the local, state and national levels, advancing health policy; promoting excellence in practice, education and research; and establishing standards that best serve NPs' patients and other health care consumers. As The Voice of the Nurse Practitioner®, AANP represents the interests of NPs as providers of high-quality, cost-effective, comprehensive, patient-centered health care. To locate an NP in your community, visit npfinder.com . For more information about NPs, visit aanp.org . For COVID-19 information from AANP, visit aanp.org/COVID19 .

SOURCE American Association of Nurse Practitioners

Related Links

http://www.aanp.org

