American Autogyro International Announces the Reintroduction of the SparrowHawk III Gyroplane Kit

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- American Autogyro International, Inc. (AAI) proudly announces the restart of production of the SparrowHawk III Quickbuild kit. In addition, AAI will provide enhanced support for the more than 100 SparrowHawk kits sold thus far.

When the original SparrowHawk Gyroplane was first introduced, the homebuilt gyroplane kit industry had a poor reputation due to accidents. The majority of these could be attributed to flawed designs that misplaced thrust vectors. The SparrowHawk corrected this issue by introducing the innovative "center-line-thrust" placement of the propeller and appropriately aligning the rotor thrust vector.

Over the next several years, other gyroplane manufacturers adopted centerline thrust (and certain others left the market) and the accident rate declined. As a result, the gyroplane market has experienced significant growth and renewed interest.

The award winning SparrowHawk design has been widely featured by leading aviation media, including the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA), Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA), and Popular Rotorcraft Association (PRA). In the opinion of many, the SparrowHawk III Quick-build Kit is by far the easiest to assemble and now with thousands of flight hours, the SparrowHawk III has been widely accepted as one of the most capable, affordable, and safest gyroplanes in the kit market.

