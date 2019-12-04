American Ballet Theatre's Annual Holiday Gala Returns to The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Monday, December 16

The 2019 Annual Holiday Gala performance will include excerpts from the The Nutcracker , created by ABT Artist in Residence Alexei Ratmansky, and a preview from Ratmansky's new ballet, Of Love and Rage, premiering at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts on March 5, 2020. Also featured; The White Swan pas de deux from Swan Lake; Let Me Sing Forevermore choreographed by Jessica Lang to the music of Tony Bennett; and an excerpt from New American Romance created by ABT Principal Dancer James Whiteside. Actor and ballet enthusiast Jennifer Garner is Honorary Chair of the 2019 ABT Holiday Gala . Proceeds support American Ballet Theatre and its educational programs.

American Ballet Theatre returns with the annual engagement of The Nutcracker, December 13 – 22 at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa. This beloved classic brings a cast of more than 100 performers to the stage, accompanied by Tchaikovsky's timeless score. For more information, visit https://www.scfta.org/events/2019/the-nutcracker, or call (714) 556.2787.

For 80 years, American Ballet Theatre has been home to ballet's legendary stars, such as Mikhail Baryshnikov, Natalia Makarova, Alessandra Ferri, Julio Bocca, Paloma Herrera, Angel Corella, Julie Kent, Ethan Stiefel, and many others – and is renowned for its lavish productions of full-length ballets including Swan Lake, Giselle, La Bayadère and Romeo and Juliet. On April 27, 2006, by an act of Congress, American Ballet Theatre was named America's National Ballet Company®.

Table packages for the ABT Holiday Gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel begin at $10,000; individual tickets, $1,000. For ticket information, please contact Judy@lpaevents.com or (310) 201-5033 Ext. 2.

SOURCE American Ballet Theatre