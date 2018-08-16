American Banker Names Oakworth Capital Bank The #1 Best Bank To Work For In The Nation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakworth Capital Bank has been named to American Banker's 2018 Best Banks to Work For, ranking first nationally. The ranking, which began in 2013, is a project of American Banker and Best Companies Group to recognize and honor the best banks to work for in the nation. This is Oakworth's second consecutive year to make the list.

"We are honored to be recognized by the American Banker in this prestigious ranking," said CEO Scott Reed. "Our vision of 'Redefining Financial Services' begins with our associates. If we take care of our associates, they will provide our clients the best possible experience. Our people are Oakworth's most valuable asset, so this recognition is tangible evidence that Oakworth is a world-class environment in which to build a career."

Oakworth moved from a number 18 ranking in 2017 to the number 1 ranking in 2018. Reasons cited include Oakworth's comprehensive wellness program, OakWell, as well as the opportunities for all associates to own equity in the Company. These initiatives are consistent with Oakworth's core purpose of Helping People Succeed.

Determining the Best Banks to Work For involves both extensive employee surveys and reviews of employer reports on benefits and policies. This survey and recognition program is dedicated to identifying and recognizing the best employers in the banking industry. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final ranking. Full results of this year's program are available at American Banker.com.

About Oakworth Capital Bank

Oakworth Capital Bank provides commercial banking, wealth management, and private banking services to successful businesses, families, and individuals. The Bank serves its valued clients across the United States from its headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama as well as offices located in Montgomery and Mobile. For more information about Oakworth Capital Bank and its unique approach, please visit the company website at www.oakworthcapital.com or call us at (205) 263-4700.

