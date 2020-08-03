American BioDefense Institute Releases Its First Congressional Climate Report

WASHINGTON, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American BioDefense Institute Congressional Climate report is designed to give an overview of the current policy landscape. According to Executive Director Dr. Ravi Starzl, "While we have begun to see discussion in Congress around developing more rapid responses, such as the recent work by Congressman Gosar of Arizona, there is much work yet to be done. We are calling for a four-prong model approach to health during pandemics going forward."

The four-prong model includes:

1. Self-care - Clinical study has demonstrated that the function of each individual's innate infection resistance can be improved by following some simple principles.

2. Rapid 'Preventive Firebreak' Response: Protection for New Bio Threats & Conditions - There is a large gap between self-care and vaccination that novel threats, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, can exploit to wreak havoc on lives and economies. A safe, effective, and rapid means of responding to these outbreaks is by creating passive immunity firebreaks that can be developed and deployed quickly to intercept and suppress infectious disease threats.

3. Rescue response: Treatments for New Bio Threats & Conditions - When someone becomes seriously ill, a curative treatment to improve the prognosis of the disease is important.

4. Development of Vaccines - The long-standing utility of vaccines in public health cannot be overstated. Although many vaccines are of varying effectiveness and can be difficult to produce, the benefits far outweigh the costs.

The following is from the introduction of the report:

"This report presents brief summaries of various bills and acts which have been introduced in the House and Senate over the last few months. It highlights the amendments made in already existing bills and introduction of entirely new acts by different government departments and agencies in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, the latest news about the COVID-19 vaccine, its development and progress are also mentioned in this report. The later section of this report focuses on notable research against COVID-19, treatment and antibody profile of COVID-19 patients and the strategic implications of this pandemic. The final section of the report suggests how to ReOpen America."

You can see the full report at: https://americanbiodefenseinstitute.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/August-2020-ABI-Congressional-Report.pdf

