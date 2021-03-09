American Board of Telehealth Partners with American Telemedicine Association to Expand Telehealth Education

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Board of Telehealth (ABT) and the American Telemedicine Association (ATA) are partnering to expand access to telehealth education and training. The American Board of Telehealth offers high-quality, evidence-based education in the practice of telehealth to ensure best practices for implementing and using telemedicine across the care continuum.

"We are pleased to partner with the American Board of Telehealth to offer high quality, evidence-based telehealth education to our diverse membership. ABT's Certificate Program is the gold standard for telehealth education, preparing healthcare providers to use telehealth and virtual care in the delivery of safe, effective, quality care to their patients, wherever and whenever they need it," said ATA's Chief Executive Officer Ann Mond Johnson.





The ATA is the only organization focused solely on advancing telehealth. Its members represent a broad and inclusive network of leading healthcare delivery systems, academic institutions, technology solution providers and payers, as well as partner organizations and alliances. As part of this collaboration, ATA members will receive special discounted access to the American Board of Telehealth's portfolio of certificate programs.

"We share a common goal with ATA, that is to weave telehealth into the everyday fabric of health care. By improving access to quality education, we can help ensure effective care for all patients, particularly those in rural and underserved communities. We are thrilled to provide ATA's fast-growing membership with the educational tools they need to ensure a successful future for telehealth," said Deanna Larson, Chief Executive Officer of Avera eCARE® and a founding board member of the American Board of Telehealth.

The American Board of Telehealth recently launched the CORE Concepts in Telehealth Certificate, which was developed by a group of nationally renowned experts with funding provided by The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust. The comprehensive curriculum consists of seven timely and highly relevant training modules, including:





Introduction to Telehealth

Telepresence Skills

Technology

Legal, Regulatory and Quality

Licensing, Credentialing and Privileging

Reimbursement

Ethical Considerations

In the coming weeks, ABT will also add a new tele-behavioral certificate and tele-primary certificate to its portfolio of offerings. Course models are available online and may be used for Continuing Medical Education (CME) or Continuing Nursing Education (CNE) credits. To learn more or enroll visit the American Board of Telehealth Education Hub.

About the American Board of Telehealth

Through world-class education, the American Board of Telehealth (ABT) standardizes the integration of safe, high-quality, cost-effective, and accessible telehealth into the delivery of care. Through research and evidence-based telehealth education, the courses equip physicians, nurses, clinicians, educators, and administrators with the competencies needed to deliver world-class care to patients. Education and certificate programs include CME/CNE, are offered both in-person and online learning opportunities. ABT's curriculum was developed with telehealth physician and nurse experts from across the care continuum, as well as discipline-specific and specialty focused telehealth content. @ABTelehealth

Media Contact:

Andrea LePain

[email protected]

617-275-8112

SOURCE American Board of Telehealth