American Brain Tumor Association Accepting Grant Applications for the 2019 Medical Student Summer Fellowship Program

CHICAGO, Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Brain Tumor Association (ABTA), the nation's first nonprofit organization dedicated to brain tumor education and research, has started accepting grant applications for its Medical Student Summer Fellowships.

Medical students interested in neuro-oncology research can apply for this $3,000 grant that supports a summer of learning new skills and techniques alongside esteemed scientists who serve as research mentors. Through this opportunity, the ABTA hopes to inspire future physician-scientists to apply their talents and expertise to the brain tumor field.

The ABTA started its research grant program in 1976 – just three years after the organization's founding – and made the decision to focus funding towards young investigators. Now in its 45th year, the ABTA's grant program has grown to include four different funding opportunities; however, supporting young medical investigators continues to be a priority.

"Funding availability can have a big effect in a young scientist's decision to pursue one career path over another," said Gail Segal, former President of the ABTA Board of Directors who helped launch the ABTA's research grant program. "Because having a pool of well-trained, motivated research professionals is crucial to the eventual success of treating brain tumors, the ABTA, early on, developed programs to foster the size of that pool. Our fellowship programs – post-graduate and medical student – are designed to do just that."

Since the inception of the research grant program, the ABTA has funded more than $30 million in brain tumor research. This program has led to a better understanding of brain tumors, including the genetic makeup, signaling and microenvironment; new drug development and novel treatments; and enhancements to quality of life for patients.

"The foundation of supporting early-career scientists and helping to keep them in the field of brain tumor research was built with great vision by our founder, Susan Kramer, and early ABTA leaders like Gail and Don Segal," ABTA Chief Mission Officer Nicole Willmarth, PhD said. "We are proud to continue fostering the careers of some of the greatest neuro-oncology minds of our time."

The ABTA will be accepting applications for Medical Student Summer Fellowships until Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. For more information about the American Brain Tumor Association's research program and grant funding opportunities, visit www.abta.org/grants.

About the American Brain Tumor Association

Celebrating 45 years of impact on the brain tumor community, the American Brain Tumor Association was the first national patient advocacy organization committed to funding brain tumor research and providing support and education programs for patients, caregivers and their loved ones. For more information, visit www.abta.org or call 800-886-ABTA (2282).

MEDIA CONTACT:

Reginald Smith

773-577-8790

rsmith@abta.org

RESEARCH CONTACT:

Heather Calderone

773-577-8743

grants@abta.org

SOURCE American Brain Tumor Association

