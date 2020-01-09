American Brain Tumor Association and Uncle Kory Foundation Announce Partnership to Accelerate Brain Tumor Research

CHICAGO, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Brain Tumor Association (ABTA) today announced a new partnership with the Uncle Kory Foundation to accelerate brain tumor research. Through this partnership, the Uncle Kory Foundation will invest $100,000 in the ABTA research program to fund two glioblastoma research projects. For more than 46 years, the ABTA has served the brain tumor community by funding research and delivering patient programs and services.

"Through collaboration with the Uncle Kory Foundation, we aim to leverage the strengths of each organization to maximize impact and drive change within this underserved disease population," said Ralph DeVitto, president and chief executive officer of the ABTA.

With an established and sophisticated mechanism to evaluate and foster brain tumor research, the ABTA has earned recognition as a trusted and committed research conduit for organizations and foundations who aim to advance brain tumor research. Since 1976, the ABTA has awarded more than $32 million in research grants to scientists from around the world to discover more about the causes, effects, diagnosis and treatment of pediatric and adult brain tumors.

The Uncle Kory Foundation was founded in 2014 in honor of Kory Hunter, with the mission to advance innovative and collaborative brain cancer research to specifically improve the survival rate and treatment of those diagnosed with glioblastoma.

"This collaboration is the key to success," said Renee Vachon, director of operations of Uncle Kory Foundation. "By leveraging the ABTA research platform we can adhere to our mission of funding innovative research for glioblastoma in a concise and effective effort."

The Uncle Kory Foundation is an important new partner for the ABTA's research initiatives. The ABTA is grateful to them and other established research collaborators within the brain tumor community, including the Joel A. Gingras, Jr. Memorial Foundation and Humor to Fight the Tumor.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN BRAIN TUMOR ASSOCIATION

Founded in 1973, the American Brain Tumor Association was the first national patient advocacy organization committed to funding brain tumor research and providing support and education programs for patients, caregivers and their loved ones. For more information, visit abta.org or call 800-886-ABTA (2282).

