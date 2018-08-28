American Brain Tumor Association Names Nicole Willmarth, PhD as New Chief Mission Officer

CHICAGO, Aug. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Brain Tumor Association (ABTA), the nation's first nonprofit organization dedicated to brain tumor education and research, announced today the appointment of Nicole Willmarth, PhD as its Chief Mission Officer.

In her new role, Dr. Willmarth will be responsible for integrating and strategically aligning all components of the ABTA's mission, including patient support and education services and research. Previously the ABTA's Chief Science Officer, Willmarth has been instrumental in making fundamental improvements to the research department.

"Nicole's success and leadership in her current role combined with her expertise made this a natural progression," said Ralph DeVitto, ABTA President & CEO. "When I look at what she's accomplished as our Chief Science Officer, I am excited to think of what she will do with this new challenge."

Over her three-year tenure at the ABTA, Willmarth has expanded the expertise of the research team and has implemented essential modifications to the peer review process and the organization's grant management system. She has also developed and added a new grant mechanism – the ABTA Research Collaboration grant – which supports multidisciplinary projects aimed at accelerating the understanding and treatment of brain tumors through collaborative team science.

Prior to joining the ABTA, Willmarth worked at Susan G. Komen® overseeing the business and science management of Komen's portfolio of funded Research Program grants. The experience she gained ensuring Komen's research investments aligned with their mission will help in her efforts to do the same on an organization-wide level at the American Brain Tumor Association.

Celebrating 45 years of impact on the brain tumor community, the American Brain Tumor Association was the first national patient advocacy organization committed to funding brain tumor research and providing support and education programs for patients, caregivers and their loved ones.

