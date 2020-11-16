American Bridge 21st Century Builds The Blue Wall Back Better
Nov 16, 2020, 15:28 ET
WASHINGTON, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since November 2019, American Bridge 21st Century invested over $62 million flipping white working-class Obama-Trump voters in the critical battleground states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin – the three that delivered the presidency for Joe Biden. Almost $32 million was spent in Pennsylvania alone, making AB21 the largest outside spender in the Keystone State. According to the exit polling from Tuesday's election, some toplines of AB21's work include:
- Michigan: In 2016, Trump won non-college white voters by 31 points. According to exit polls, he only won them by 15 points in 2020 — a 16 point swing. Across all Obama-Trump counties, we saw a 1.3% increase in performance compared to 2016, playing a pivotal role in Biden's win statewide.
- Wisconsin: In 2016, Trump won non-college white voters by 28 points. According to exit polls, he only won them by 10 points in 2020 — an 18-point swing.
- Pennsylvania: The rural counties in the Wilkes-Barre / Scranton market, which is 11% of the state, saw some of American Bridge's most concentrated spending, with $4.5 million spent on TV, radio, and digital ads (the Biden campaign spent $5 million). President-elect Biden ran well ahead of Clinton across the region, improving on her performance by at least 2-4%.
By the numbers:
- Approximately 1.5 million targeted Trump 2016 voters across 70+ targeted counties in PA, MI and WI
- $62 million spent total over TV and digital across PA, MI and WI
- 140,839 combined broadcast points in 16 markets on 70 stations
- 51,926 spots on cable
- 32,590 radio spots on 194 radio stations
To learn more about American Bridge's Swing County Project that Built the Blue Wall Back Better, American Bridge 21st Century President & Co-Founder Bradley Beychok is available for interviews and to comment for news stories and media appearances.
Visit: www.americanbridgepac.org
SOURCE American Bridge 21st Century