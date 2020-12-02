American Buddhist Study Center's Fine Art Virtual Auction Ends Dec. 6

"Many of our programs are free of charge and like so many others we have been adversely impacted by Covid-19," Seki said. "We're hoping this fundraiser will help us continue our programs into 2021, and we feel fortunate to have Ken Horii provide his artworks, which he sees as a confluence of contemporary art practice and concepts of Buddhist philosophy, for our virtual auction."

Seki noted that the ABSC is a registered 501c (3) non-profit organization, and that a part of any purchases from the virtual auction may be tax deductible.

About the ABSC:

Founded in 1951 in New York City by the late Rev. Hozen Seki originally as The American Buddhist Academy, the American Buddhist Study Center's ongoing mission is to introduce Buddhist values and Japanese culture to America. Located on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, New York, the center offers Buddhist lectures, reading discussions, and exhibitions as well as Japanese cultural events. Currently all programming is being held online due to the pandemic.

